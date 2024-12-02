Dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Rysa was a vision of grace and sophistication. The intricate patterns, a symphony of deep burgundies, faded golds, and midnight blues made it perfect for the occasion

Rysa Panday was dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Paris, the city of love and luxury, witnessed the dazzling debut of Rysa Panday, the younger sister of Bollywood star Ananya Panday, at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes 2024. Representing India as the sole Indian debutante, Rysa stepped into the spotlight, exuding poise and charm as the sole Indian debutante of the year at this invitation-only event, often regarded as the epitome of global sophistication and philanthropy.

Celebrated as a pinnacle of global sophistication and philanthropy, the event brought together accomplished young individuals from around the world, with Rysa shining as a symbol of poise, charm, and tradition.

Dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Rysa was a vision of grace and sophistication. A breathtaking piece from a collection inspired by the timeless magic of fairy tales, the dress captures the essence of a world where stories come alive, and magic is always just a step away. The intricate patterns, a symphony of deep burgundies, faded golds, and midnight blues, stretch beneath footfalls like sacred paths, making it the perfect choice for the occasion.

According to Le Bal founder Ophélie Renouard, Rysa was a natural choice for this year’s event. Talking about the same she says, “What makes Rysa special is how seamlessly she bridges cultures. She is proud of her Indian heritage yet globally minded, humble, hardworking, and eager to make a difference. The format of Le Bal is much like an exclusive sorority, connecting exceptional young women from across the globe, and having Ananya Panday participate in the past gave us the opportunity to know the Panday family more closely. We deeply admire the way Rysa’s mother, Bhavana Panday, has raised her daughters. Their strong values and ease of adapting to Western culture are essential qualities that help our debutantes integrate successfully into the group. Rysa’s warmth, grace, and confidence made her an absolute standout.”

A highlight of the evening was Rysa’s graceful father-daughter dance with Chunky Panday, a cherished tradition at Le Bal. As she twirled effortlessly with her father, the pair exuded a heartwarming bond. “Dancing with my dad was a moment I’ll never forget,” Rysa shared. “It was surreal to be part of such a beautiful tradition, representing not just myself but also my Indian roots on a global stage.”

The proud parents were cheering her on in full support. “I’m so proud of Rysa,” Ananya said. “Seeing her shine at Le Bal and carry herself with such grace reminded me of my own debut here. It’s a special experience, and she’s done it so beautifully.”

Rysa’s selection for Le Bal was a testament to her captivating personality and the legacy of her family. Her down-to-earth nature, coupled with her strong work ethic and ambition to make a positive impact, resonated with the organizers. As the sole Indian debutante this year, Rysa brought a unique perspective to the event, blending her Indian heritage with a global outlook. Her participation adds to the illustrious list of Indians who have graced this stage in the past, including the likes of Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more.

Rysa’s parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, expressed their immense pride and gratitude. “We’re incredibly proud of Rysa. She has grown into a beautiful and intelligent young woman. For us, raising both our daughters with strong values and the ability to adapt to different cultures has always been important. Watching Rysa on this global stage was a moment of immense pride.”

With her poised demeanour, the Panday family’s legacy and the opportunity to represent India on a global stage at Le Bal, Rysa shares her thoughts on the charitable mission of the event, “Le Bal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I’m grateful for the chance to represent India here. I am deeply honoured to support ARCFA and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, both dedicated to providing life-saving care for children with heart defects. Le Bal is more than a celebration of elegance; it’s a platform for change. Knowing that 100% of the funds raised go directly to these causes makes this event truly special.”

As the night drew to a close, one thing was clear: Rysa Panday’s debut at Le Bal des Débutantes was not just a family affair but a moment that placed her firmly on the global stage, continuing the Panday family’s legacy of elegance, charm, and cultural pride.