Levi's appoints Diljit Dosanjh as global brand ambassador; becomes first Punjabi artist to hold the position

Updated on: 05 March,2025 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Hot on the heels of his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour and history-making Coachella debut, this partnership aims to blend the timeless appeal of Levi's with Diljit's trailblazing journey

Known for rewriting the rules of music, cinema, and style, Diljit joins the Levi's(r) family as the first Punjabi artist as part of the brand's ever-growing community. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Levi's(r) has appointed global icon Diljit Dosanjh as its newest ambassador. Known for rewriting the rules of music, cinema, and style, Diljit joins the Levi's(r) family as the first Punjabi artist as part of the brand's ever-growing community of creative talent.


Hot on the heels of his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour and history-making Coachella debut, this partnership blends the timeless appeal of Levi's(r) with Diljit's trailblazing journey. From G.O.A.T. to Lover, and now an Icon set to #LiveInLevis, it's a celebration of two icons redefining culture--together.


Drawing inspiration from Diljit's unique ability to connect across borders and genres, this collaboration highlights the Levi's(r) brand's role as a canvas for self-expression. From his early hits in Punjabi cinema to charting on the Billboard Social 50, Diljit's story is all about bold choices, just like the blue jeans that have stood the test of time for over 170 years.


"I've always admired Levi's(r) for the way it blends heritage with modern style," says Diljit Dosanjh. "Denim is more than just clothing to me--it's a statement. Partnering with Levi's(r) feels like the perfect fit."

Amisha Jain, managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., adds, "Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi's(r). His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand's spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture. Together, we're set to create something truly iconic."

This partnership showcases Levi's(r) expanding menswear range, including on-trend New Loose and Relaxed fits, while reflecting Diljit Dosanjh's innate sense of style. Building on the success of the Dil-Luminati Tour merchandise, it seamlessly blends music and fashion.

