Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Mastering makeup longevity Expert beauty guide to keep your makeup sweat proof this summer
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mastering makeup longevity: Expert beauty guide to keep your makeup sweat proof this summer

Premium

Updated on: 20 April,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

As mercury levels soar, Mumbaikars are sweating in places they didn’t know existed. If you’re a makeup fanatic, take note: don’t ditch the dew, ditch the heavy creams. Follow this guide to keep your glam look intact

Mastering makeup longevity: Expert beauty guide to keep your makeup sweat proof this summer

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Key Highlights

  1. Tired of melting foundation, smeared mascara and oily skin in Mumbai`s sultry heat?
  2. Makeup artists share beauty hacks that can outsmart even the most relentless sunbeams
  3. Here is a beauty guide to sweat-proof makeup to maintain a fresh, flawless look

No more a finger brush through hair feels like the ‘it girl in her world’ moment anymore. If anything, it reveals the underlying mash-up of melting foundation, smeared mascara, oily skin and painful sunburns.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Beauty skin care Lifestyle news mumbai tips beauty tips
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK