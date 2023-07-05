Want to up your monsoon fashion game? Here’s an easy styling guide

Recently, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a super-flowy printed Co-ord looking monsoon-ready. This had us looking for the best monsoon fashion tips to ace Mumbai rains fashionably. A style guide crafted by experts is sure to up your fashion game this season

It is the best time to get experimental with monsoon fashion instead of letting the rains dampen your spirits to look stylish. Photo Courtesy: iStock

From vibrant colours to breezy fabrics, the monsoon season is screaming fashion. Both, celebrities and commoners gear up for monsoon by making essential changes to their wardrobes. Recently, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was seen stepping out for dinner at Mizu in a super-flowy printed Coord looking absolutely vibrant and stunning. To suit the Mumbai monsoons, the actress also tied her hair back in a tight bun completing the look with Stilettos. This had us looking for some of the best monsoon looks to pull off putting in the least efforts.