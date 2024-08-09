Breaking News
Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

Updated on: 09 August,2024 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

From proper storage solutions to cleaning routines, and handling practices, jewellery designers offer practical advice on maintaining the beauty and longevity of jewellery during the rainy season

Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

No matter the season, jewellery aficionados love donning various designs for special and everyday wear. These ornaments can pep up any outfit and look and are true treasures to people who love to adorn them. Some love them for their sentimental value, whereas for others, they are cherished statement pieces. The monsoon season, while refreshing and revitalising, presents unique challenges for your beloved jewellery. High humidity and frequent showers can accelerate tarnishing, dulling, and even damage your precious pieces. “During the monsoon season, jewellery is at more risk due to moisture. The high humidity in the air can cause metals to tarnish and corrode, while gemstones may lose their color or get damaged,” explains Dishi Somani, Founder of DishiS Designer Jewelry.

