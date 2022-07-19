Mumbai monsoon: Style tips on how to layer with shirts and shrugs

While the rains bring in humidity, a slight chill in the air does call for layering pieces to ace the fresh and trendy monsoon look. Fashion content creators share an easy guide to style a variety of shirts and shrugs

Image courtesy: Leisha Patidar and Vrinda Suri

Fashion often takes a backseat for Mumbaikars during heavy downpour in the city. While scarfs and stoles become shield from dirt and dust during commute via public transport, shirts, shrugs and capes offer just the right amount of warmth and protection from the momentary monsoon chills and windy weather.