Styled by Molly Dickinson, Gomez's look was inspired by Sophia Loren -- and she even worked with the iconic superstar's tailor to customise her look, according to E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, Page Six reported

The dazzling design's embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, all sewn on by hand by a team of 12 artisans. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez sparkles in rose gold gown x 00:00

Selena Gomez knows best how to catch attention with her fashion statement. A while ago, she arrived at the Academy Awards and looked gorgeous as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donning an off-shoulder rose gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in crystals, Selena happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Styled by Molly Dickinson, Gomez's look was inspired by Sophia Loren -- and she even worked with the iconic superstar's tailor to customise her look, according to E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, Page Six reported.

The dazzling design's embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, all sewn on by hand by a team of 12 artisans.

The "Emilia Perez" star accessorised the spectacular piece with even more sparkle courtesy of Bulgari jewellery, including a stunning diamond choker necklace, matching earrings and two diamond rings (in addition to her sparkler from fiance Benny Blanco).

Though Gomez didn't receive an individual nomination for her role as Jessi Del Monte in "Emilia Perez," the musical-crime film scored 13 nods this evening, more than any other movie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.