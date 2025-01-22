Breaking News
Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025: AP Dhillon makes debut at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show

Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025: AP Dhillon makes debut at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show

Updated on: 22 January,2025 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This historic appearance marked the first time an India-born Punjabi music artist attended Paris Men's Fashion Week

Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025: AP Dhillon makes debut at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show

AP Dhillon wore a masterful blend of streetwear aesthetics and traditional Louis Vuitton luxury, featuring innovative interpretations of the house's iconic design aesthetics. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025: AP Dhillon makes debut at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show
In a monumental fusion of haute couture, music, and cultural integration, acclaimed Punjabi music phenomenon AP Dhillon joined an elite roster of global celebrities as he made his debut at the Paris Men’s Fashion Week. He was present at the show for Pharrell Williams, who headlined the official launch of Paris Men's Fashion Week on Tuesday night with his highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025-26 show.


This historic appearance marked the first time an India-born Punjabi music artist attended Paris Men's Fashion Week, further cementing the luxury house's commitment to cultural diversity under Williams' creative direction.


The show, which marks Nigo's return to Louis Vuitton following his celebrated 2020 capsule collection with the late Virgil Abloh, drew an exceptional array of cultural luminaries, including Jackson Wang, Bam Bam, Victor Wembanyama, Leon Marchand, BTS's J-Hope, AP Dhillon, Travis Scott, Future Pluto Hendricks, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Big Smoke, Boozy, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, ASAP Nast, Aron Pierre, Adrien Brody, J Balvin, Dylan Wang, Slick Rick the Ruler, and Tyshawn Jones. These attendees, representing a wide range of artistic and cultural influences, contributed to a night that celebrated global diversity and creativity.


Dhillon, representing a new wave of South Asian influence in luxury fashion, commanded attention in a meticulously crafted Louis Vuitton ensemble — a masterful blend of streetwear aesthetics and traditional Louis Vuitton luxury, featuring innovative interpretations of the house's iconic design aesthetics. The singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer wore an elevated workwear blouson, crafted from silk-wool double-face fabric layered over Japanese denim skate jeans in a versatile light blue wash, paired with the signature LV Checker range of military-inspired boots. The look highlighted the marriage of streetwear utility with traditional luxury that has become Williams' hallmark.

The Punjabi singer, who made his debut at the fashion week, said, "Being present at this intersection of culture and luxury, especially in a space as iconic as the Louvre, represents a pivotal moment not just for me, but for the entire creative community. Pharrell's vision for Louis Vuitton embraces authentic multiculturalism, and I'm honored to be part of this narrative that's reshaping the fashion landscape."

The show, which transformed the Louvre into an unprecedented fashion spectacle, continues Williams' tradition of utilising Paris's most prestigious landmarks as backdrops for his collections, following his previous presentations at the Pont Neuf, Jardin d'Acclimatation, and UNESCO headquarters.

Dhillon's presence at this landmark show, alongside the collaboration between Williams and streetwear pioneer Nigo showcased Louis Vuitton's aim to bridging diverse cultural influences in contemporary luxury fashion and popularizing streetwear's visibility in high fashion.

AP Dhillon pharrell williams paris fashion news fashion

