Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal mehendi ceremony: Anita Dongre creates custom looks that will give you fashion inspiration

Updated on: 25 February,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Indian designer created custom mehendi ensembles for both Prajakta and her fiancé, Vrishank that were intricately handcrafted by the artisans of SEWA

For the celebration, Prajakta wore the Flora Forest Skirt Set and Vrishank complemented her in a Tree Greens Embroidered Silk Nehru Jacket Set. Photo Courtesy: Anita Dongre

Bringing together craftsmanship and conscious design, Anita Dongre created custom mehendi ensembles for both Prajakta Koli and her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, intricately handcrafted by the artisans of SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association)—  a women-led cooperative founded in 1972, that empowers artisans through sustainable livelihoods while preserving India’s rich textile and embroidery traditions. 


For the celebration, Prajakta wore the Flora Forest Skirt Set, a silk creation adorned with exquisite hand embroidery inspired by the flora and fauna of the forest. Each motif was meticulously crafted over months by SEWA artisans, blending tradition with timeless artistry. She paired her look with Anita Dongre’s signature jewellery—modern heirlooms designed for the woman who embraces her roots with a contemporary aesthetic. Handcrafted by master artisans in Rajasthan, the pieces are made in 92.5 sterling silver, ensconced in zircon crystals, and feature architectural details and nature-inspired motifs that reflect elegance and heritage.


Vrishank complemented her in a Tree Greens Embroidered Silk Nehru Jacket Set by Anita Dongre, featuring intricate zardozi and threadwork embroidery on silk, echoing nature’s effortless beauty through impeccable craftsmanship.


