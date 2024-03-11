Shining stars: Remarkable diamond moments on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

The Oscars are finally here to celebrate an outstanding year in film and bring award show season to a close. The 96th Annual Academy Awards celebrates the box office achievements of Barbie and Oppenheimer and reflects on incredibly moving films like Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone looked radiant in a custom Louis Vuitton gown paired with an epic Louis Vuitton natural diamond choker

The Oscars are finally here to celebrate an outstanding year in film and bring award show season to a close. The 96th Annual Academy Awards celebrates the box office achievements of Barbie and Oppenheimer and reflects on incredibly moving films like Killers of the Flower Moon.

There were many fantastic natural diamond moments throughout the year to commemorate these films, from the film premieres to all of the red carpets including the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and more. For one of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood, here are the best natural diamond moments on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Gabrielle Union: Gabrielle Union shined bright on the red carpet in a glitzy set from Carolina Herrera paired with an epic natural diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace featuring a 33-carat aquamarine pendant at the center. She walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Dwayne Wade, who also added a touch of natural diamond flair to his tuxedo–a Cartier natural diamond brooch on his lapel.

Florence Pugh: Florence Pugh has been on a diamond kick. She walked the 2024 Oscars red carpet wearing a spectacular Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

Margot Robbie: Margo Robbie is ditching the “Barbie pink” for the Oscars and opted for a chic black chainmail Versace gown accompanied by a Fred Leighton diamond cuff and a Fred Leighton diamond ring.

Greta Gerwig: Greta Gerwig looked ethereal in a champagne-colored sequin gown paired with an extraordinary natural diamond necklace from Boucheron.

Emma Stone: Emma Stone looked radiant in a custom Louis Vuitton gown paired with an epic Louis Vuitton natural diamond choker featuring a 33-carat yellow diamond center stone.

Danielle Brooks: Danielle Brooks looked radiant in a classic corseted black gown with embellishments from Dolce and Gabbana and natural diamonds from De Beers featuring a mixed cut choker complete with diamond earrings, bracelets, and a De Beers high jewellery ring.

Carey Mulligan: Carey Mulligan opted for a regal, classic look on the red carpet wearing a Balenciaga gown and 10-carat, old-mine cut Fred Leighton diamond stud earrings.

Catherine O’Hara: Catherine O’Hara wore a glitzy black sequined gown paired with a natural diamond pendant necklace and Rahaminov drop earrings.

Rita Moreno: Rita Moreno wore stunning natural diamond earrings from Verdura for the 2024 Oscars.

Charlize Theron: Charlize Theron wore unbelievable natural diamonds, all from Boucheron ranging from chokers to bangles to dangle earrings.

Anya Taylor-Joy: Anya Taylor Joy was a vision in Maria Grazia’s take on the archival Dior Venus gown paired with epic Tiffany & Co. natural diamond jewels from the Blue Book Collection: Out of the Blue, including an 8-carat diamond necklace.

Sandra Hüller: Actress Sandra Hüller wore a Schiaparelli Couture gown paired with an epic natural diamond necklace from Cartier.

Vanessa Hudgens: Vanessa Hudgens stepped onto the Oscars red carpet with a gorgeous glow announcing her pregnancy. She also had the help of a natural diamond glow wearing a white diamond necklace with a yellow diamond center stone, statement line earrings, and a stack of natural diamond rings from Chopard.

Lupita N’Yongo: Lupita looked whimsical in an Armani Privé gown, and dripping in natural diamonds from De Beers–her earrings weighing over 26 carats.

Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld looked radiant in yellow and white natural diamond earrings from Chopard and Elie Saab Couture.

Emily Blunt: Emily Blunt has had some great natural diamond moments this year. She wore two Tiffany & Co. natural diamond necklaces stacked with her Schiaparelli gown.

Melissa McCarthy: Melissa McCarthy was decked out in natural diamonds including diamond dangle earrings, huggie hoops, studs, a diamond choker, and complete with diamond rings from Dena Kemp.

Simu Liu: He’s more than just Ken, he is a natural diamond lover! Simu Lu wore a Fendi suit and a 32-carat natural diamond brooch set in platinum in his suit jacket pocket.

Colman Domingo: It has been an excellent award season for Colman Domingo. Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton suit, Domingo says on the red carpet, “I just want to shine like a diamond,” wearing David Yurman jewels and an Omega watch, he did just that.

Ke Huy Quan: Ke Huy Quan looked dashing in a Giorgio Armani suit and a special natural diamond brooch from Cartier on his lapel.

Eva Longoria: Eva Longoria stepped out in a regal, off-the-shoulder black gown paired with Bucherer natural diamonds.

Julianne Hough: Julianne Hough went for a very boho look wearing an epic natural diamond and gold choker from Vhernier and a gown from Alexandre Vauthier.