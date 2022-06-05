Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

It's time to take out your solid T-shirts, ankle-length pants and short dresses. Image for representation: iStock

“Cropped pants and cotton kurtas are surely your saviour during the monsoon” say fashion experts Aashi Adani and Shivani Gowda, while Anand Singh, fashion designer at DaMENSCH, says, “The wrong pair of shoes can get you in trouble in during the rains and the list of do’s and don’ts for planning your monsoon wardrobe is an extensive one.”