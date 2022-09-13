Staying high: Why are Indians fixated on high-rise fashion?

High-waisted pants are dominating the Indian clothing markets and are one of the most preferred types of bottom wear. Fashion enthusiasts tell us why the trend is here to stay and share tips for styling them correctly
Divya Lulla and Bianca Arora (right) in high-wasited wide-leg jeans. Image courtesy: Arora and Lulla
What used to be a fad in the western world of the 1970s and 80s, high-rise fashion is now an obsession among the GenZs, who have embraced the style with much enthusiasm to add their own experimental layers to the ever-growing trend. It’s no more restricted to high-waisted skinny denims or the popular mom-jeans of the 20th century.