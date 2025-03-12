Tanishq expands US presence with new stores in Seattle and Atlanta

Tanishq opened its fifth and sixth US stores in Redmond, Washington and Cumming, Georgia, respectively, marking a significant milestone in its North American expansion

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Indian jewelry brand from the TATA Group, Tanishq, is expanding its presence in the US market, opening new stores in the states of Washington and Georgia.

Tanishq opened its fifth and sixth US stores in Redmond, Washington and Cumming, Georgia, respectively, marking a significant milestone in its North American expansion, a press release said.

The brand continues to make waves in the US market, offering a sophisticated collection of fine gold and diamond jewelry tailored for both South Asian traditions and contemporary American tastes, it said.

The 3,640 sq. ft showroom in Redmond near Seattle also has over 5,000 pieces on display and caters to a growing community that values quality craftsmanship, transparency and ethical sourcing.

The opening was attended by Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, and Mayor of Redmond Angela Birney, Tanishq USA said.

With Seattle emerging as a thriving hub for professionals and families who cherish both tradition and modernity ¿ Tanishq's arrival brings a trusted fine jewelry destination to a community that deeply values Indian craftsmanship, heritage and innovation,¿ the press release added.

The 3,270 sq. ft store in Georgia features over 5,000 designs, including bridal collections and daily essentials.

The company said Atlanta, Georgia, one of the fastest-growing cities in the US and a dynamic retail landscape, was a ¿natural choice for Tanishq's latest expansion, ensuring accessibility to a diverse and discerning clientele seeking fine jewelry for weddings, festivals, and everyday elegance¿. The opening was attended by Consul General of India in Atlanta, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, along with prominent guests and customers.

Titan Company Limited Business Head - North America Amrit Pal Singh said ¿our journey in the U.S. is just beginning and Atlanta and Seattle are key markets for us. We are proud to bring Tanishq's exceptional craftsmanship and trust to additional vibrant and diverse communities, providing a destination for fine jewelry that seamlessly blends heritage and innovation¿.

Tanishq also has stores in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas and Chicago in the US.

