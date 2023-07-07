The gemstones are inspired by the architectural beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and cityscape. The collection celebrates the artisans as the embodiment of artistic expression, masterfully combining unique craftsmanship with the technical prowess to transform imagination into reality

The Tales of Mystique’ collection is inspired by the architectural beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and cityscape at the Paris Haute Couture Week, Fall-Winter 2023-24. Photo Courtesy: Tanishq

Listen to this article Tanishq partners with designer Rahul Mishra to debut at Paris Haute Couture Week with ‘Tales of Mystique’ x 00:00

Tanishq has unveiled an exquisite collection of rare and precious diamonds along with coloured gemstones - ‘Tales of Mystique’ inspired by the architectural beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and cityscape at the Paris Haute Couture Week, Fall-Winter 2023-24 in partnership with renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Every jewellery piece captures the nuances of these architectural marvels and tells the story through the eyes of the youthful exuberance of the traveller who has often heard these stories and has come here to experience the palaces of Rajasthan in all their grandeur. Tanishq has reimagined these across 60 creations of exquisite jewellery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection celebrates the artisans as the embodiment of artistic expression, masterfully combining unique craftsmanship with the technical prowess to transform imagination into reality. By merging jewellery and haute couture, Tanishq and Rahul Mishra have created a synergy that transcends traditional boundaries & takes Indian heritage to the international fashion landscape.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager, marketing - Tanishq, said, “This collection marks another milestone in the journey of Tanishq to be the preferred jeweller for the connoisseur who is well-traveled and seeking to add to her repertoire. The ‘Tales of Mystique’ and Rahul Mishra’s ‘We, The People’ share the same ethos of redefining Indian fashion by bringing the confluence of intricate craftsmanship, and contemporary silhouettes. Our muse is the modern Indian woman and her expansive choices in jewelry, her curiosity in chic vintage, and her innate taste in art.”

Speaking on the collection, Garima Maheshwari, head of design, Tanishq, said, “With 'Tales of Mystique', Tanishq offers an ode to the spirit of Rajasthan with a new line of high-end statement jewels that boast of color, culture and refined aesthetic. The collection narrates the tales hidden in the beautiful architectural details of the majestic palaces, the charming forts, and the exotic cityscapes of Rajasthan. It is inspired by the artistic hues of wondrous Rajasthan and imbued with rich motifs and detailed elements unique to this place.

Translating the allure of grand jharokhas, arches, domes, and staircases, each jewel has been painstakingly crafted in three dimensions and sculpted forms to bring alive the architectural beauty with the use of contemporary silhouettes and color combinations preserving the true essence of the era gone by and having an enchanting story to tell.

The collection uses a combination of unique design elements, semiprecious color stones with brilliant and fancy cut diamonds set in 18kt gold. It celebrates exquisite craftsmanship and design keeping in mind the discerning, conscious women of today with evolving tastes and their desire to own statement pieces as unique as their personality. It’s carefully styled to adapt to the woman’s lifestyle adorning her as beautifully in a saree and equally effortlessly in a gown or a dress.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rahul Mishra said, “It makes me glad and proud to be joined by ‘Tanishq’ this season as a jewellery partner for our Couture Fall 2023 showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. I commend and admire the colossal cultural impact of their brand as one of the largest in its domain, in India. Their prime workmanship and expertise in jewellery-making, along with their efforts towards empowering local craft communities of India are unparalleled and in alignment with the core philosophies of the brand Rahul Mishra.”