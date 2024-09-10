Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > The art of accessorising traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi

The art of accessorising traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi

Premium

Updated on: 10 September,2024 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

While conventional clothing is a cornerstone of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the right accessories can elevate your look. Fashion designers share expert tips on choosing the perfect jewellery and accessories to complement your traditional outfit

The art of accessorising traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over India. Whether it is the joyous processions or crowded markets, the spirit of the ongoing celebrations and the vibrant energy is palpable. With devotion and abundant joy, devotees will be clad in traditional outfits to indulge in the festivities. Beyond the elegance of the clothing, carefully chosen accessories can elevate your look. From exquisite jewellery to complementary footwear, fashion experts will share tips on pairing accessories with your traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fashion fashion news Lifestyle news ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK