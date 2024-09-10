While conventional clothing is a cornerstone of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the right accessories can elevate your look. Fashion designers share expert tips on choosing the perfect jewellery and accessories to complement your traditional outfit

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over India. Whether it is the joyous processions or crowded markets, the spirit of the ongoing celebrations and the vibrant energy is palpable. With devotion and abundant joy, devotees will be clad in traditional outfits to indulge in the festivities. Beyond the elegance of the clothing, carefully chosen accessories can elevate your look. From exquisite jewellery to complementary footwear, fashion experts will share tips on pairing accessories with your traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi.