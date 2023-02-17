The silent battle of sustainable fashion against fast fashion by Mumbai clothing labels

In a world of instant gratification, many turn to the likes of synthetic polyester, acrylic, nylon and viscose to name a few as the cheaper alternatives but these come at the cost of the environment’s health

Sustainable clothing is busting the false demand for fresh looks created by fast fashion. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Eco-conscious fashion is on the rise. With the rising impact of textile production over climate, industry experts from Mumbai are coming up with sustainable fashion brands to negate the hazards of fast fashion.