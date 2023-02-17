Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > The silent battle of sustainable fashion against fast fashion by Mumbai clothing labels

The silent battle of sustainable fashion against fast fashion by Mumbai clothing labels

Premium

Updated on: 17 February,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

In a world of instant gratification, many turn to the likes of synthetic polyester, acrylic, nylon and viscose to name a few as the cheaper alternatives but these come at the cost of the environment’s health

The silent battle of sustainable fashion against fast fashion by Mumbai clothing labels

Sustainable clothing is busting the false demand for fresh looks created by fast fashion. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Eco-conscious fashion is on the rise. With the rising impact of textile production over climate, industry experts from Mumbai are coming up with sustainable fashion brands to negate the hazards of fast fashion.

fashion news life and style Lifestyle news fashion lifestyle environment Nature

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK