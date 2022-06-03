This is the only sunscreen guide you will ever need

Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin

Social media is rife with conjecture surrounding sunscreen, which makes the hunt for this skincare essential tedious and confusing. When advised by her dermatologist to apply sunscreen daily, encountering this dearth of reliable information led Niloni Shah, a Mumbai-based pharmacist, to create a range of skincare products—The Pink Foundry—which were backed by science. “What started as a curious probe to find the right skincare products for myself, led to the desire to create products that would leave the skin feeling healthier by application of products,” explains Shah.