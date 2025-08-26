An Onam outfit isn't complete without the right accessories! This season, fashion experts will help you elevate your traditional Kasavu with delicate temple jewellery, classic gold bangles, or a stunning hair accessory adorned with fresh jasmine

Onam, the vibrant festival of Kerala, is a time of immense celebration, marked by delicious feasts, traditional art forms, and, of course, stunning attire. The quintessential Kasavu saree, with its beautiful off-white and gold weave, is the star of any Onam ensemble. While the saree itself is a masterpiece, the right gold jewellery elevates the look from beautiful to breathtaking.

Onam, the vibrant festival of Kerala, is a time of immense celebration, marked by delicious feasts, traditional art forms, and, of course, stunning attire. The quintessential Kasavu saree, with its beautiful off-white and gold weave, is the star of any Onam ensemble. While the saree itself is a masterpiece, the right gold jewellery elevates the look from beautiful to breathtaking.

Choosing the perfect pieces—from a statement necklace to a simple hair accessory—can truly complete your festive glow. This Onam, fashion experts will help you accessorise your Onam outfit. From exploring the differences between traditional temple jewellery and classic gold pieces, to offering tips on how to layer necklaces or select the perfect waist belt to cinch your saree and enhance your silhouette.

Temple jewellery versus classic gold

Abhishek Soni, managing director, The House of MBj, explains that while both types of jewellery are alluring, they have significant marked differences in aesthetic, design and history. “Temple jewellery is regarded as vintage 'South Indian' cultural wear. The designs contain symbolism from nature, such as petals on jasmine buds, mango leaves, or nagapadam (shapes of serpents), or figures of gods or goddesses. These pieces often feature vibrant stone embellishments in red, green, and white, with an antique finish that gives them a vintage and regal feel. Each piece of temple jewellery tells a story," says Soni.

In contrast, “Classic gold jewellery is less dramatic, and it is somewhat simplistic yet utterly timeless. Its charm lies in its stripped-down elegance, allowing the creator's true form to be expressed without over-embellishing the wearer. Classic gold can also have a more contemporary appeal,” he shares.

When pairing with a Kasavu saree, both styles work but convey different energies. For a completely traditional and regal look, Soni recommends temple jewellery. "The combinations of rich colours, and the intricate detailing of pieces like the Palakka mala, give a lovely depth of volume to the subtlety of the Kasavu saree. Temple jewellery brings an instant elevation to your entire look," he shares.

Classic gold jewellery, on the other hand, is more understated and modern, working well for less formal occasions. Soni suggests, "It opens up the gold border of the Kasavu saree without taking away from it. "If it is bold, majestic, and culturally rich that you want; use temple jewellery. If you want to convey light, elegant or timeless; use classic gold.”

The art of layering necklaces

According to Soni, “Layering is the simplest way to upgrade your classic look. The key to success is to layer them more precisely than just wearing them randomly.”

Consider length, weight, and intricacy

When combining pieces like a Kasu mala (coin necklace) and a Mullamottu chain (jasmine bud design), consider their length, weight, and intricacy. Both pieces command attention in their own right, so they should be allowed to complement each other rather than overwhelm.

Use the shorter Kasu mala as the base layer

The flat gold coins work great for the first layer. The uniform shape rests well around the collar and creates a base that can have a stronger presence. The Mullamottu chain should then be allowed to fall longer, as its fluid and delicate structure, adds dimension and contrast without overpowering the Kasu mala.

Combine textures and stay within a shared visual theme

You can soften the look by adding in the third, lighter chain in between to break up the density and add another layer of layering finesse.

Pay attention to the neckline of your outfit

For deeper necklines or simple necklines, you can have fun and be more expressive with longer, heavier layers of neckwear.

Bangle styling: Statement versus stack

How can one choose the right gold bangles to complement their saree? Soni says the key to picking the right bangles is balance between your outfit, occasion and style.

Wear thicker textured bold pieces

For a heavily woven saree, such as a Kanjivaram or Banarasi, wear thicker textured bold pieces like embellished kadas. These statement pieces make a strong impact when paired with grand sarees" and further add a regal touch to the overall outfit.

Stack thinner lighter gold bangles

For a slighter-weight saree like a Kasavu or chiffon, Soni suggests stacking thinner lighter gold bangles as they add sparkle without overwhelming light-weight clothing.

Consider your sleeve length

Short or elbow-length sleeves allow for more room to show off bangles, while for full sleeves, a couple of kadas on each wrist may be more flattering and purposeful.

Play on symmetry

Try placing a heavy kada on one hand and a mixture of bangles on the other. This creates a beautifully modern and balanced look but still keeps it traditional.

Choosing the right waist belt

According to Soni, gold waist jewellery signifies elegance, tradition, and power. “A well-chosen waist belt can elevate your saree into today’s fashion, firmly cinch the waist in place, define the shape of the saree, and give it a royal finish."

Consider your saree's style and fabric

For heavily traditional or bridal sarees, a heavier style waist belt is preferable, as it emphasises the saree's drama. For lighter sarees, a slimmer and light walled Oddiyanam with less design elements, is best. The goal is for the belt enhance the saree, but not overwhelm it.

Consider your body type

Soni says petite individuals probably want to avoid a very wide or bulky belt as it can make the torso look shorter. Instead, a slimmer style provides definition but doesn't take over the area of the entire mid-section. For a curvy or full waist, a thicker Vaddanam is perfect as it contributes to the hourglass shape. If you are slim and tall, you can carry off layered or multi-string styles.

Soni concludes by saying, "The right waist belt should feel like the crown on your waist and should compliment your outfit as an individual."

Mixing metals

Akanksha Arora, chief executive officer of Tribe Amrapali, says mixing metals can look very elegant when done thoughtfully. The key is balance.

"If you’re wearing a Kasavu saree, which already has gold borders, you can layer in subtle hints of silver or rose gold through a bracelet, ring, or even a delicate layered necklace. Keep gold as the anchor metal and let the others play a supporting role, so the look feels cohesive rather than clashing," she proposes.

A modern twist

Arora calls the Kasavu saree a versatile canvas. To add a modern edge, she suggests, “Layering delicate gold chokers with longer chains, or style sleek ear cuffs alongside traditional studs." She also recommends geometric bangles or stackable rings to bring a fresh sensibility, while still staying rooted in tradition.

Men's accents

"Traditionally, men pair the mundu with simple yet powerful accents like a thin gold chain, a kada (bangle), or a small pendant with cultural motifs," Arora explains. She says sandalwood malas also carry a spiritual and earthy charm.

For a more modern approach, she suggests, "Layered minimalist chains or cuff-style bracelets that feel contemporary but understated, or even a statement watch with subtle gold detailing. The essence lies in keeping it elegant and uncluttered so the mundu remains the hero of the look.”

Finishing touches

Pulkit Verma, chief business officer, digital, Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit, says, "It’s all about staying rooted in tradition while keeping your look relaxed and stylish."

He recommends pairing a mundu with mules, “Open-toe styles, or simple sandals in earthy shades like brown or black." He says these styles "are easy to match and give that clean festive feel.”

To complete the outfit, Verma suggests, “A contemporary gold bracelet, a classic mechanical watch, or even a thin gold pendant, small touches that add just enough character without overpowering the traditional vibe.”