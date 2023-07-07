UNIQLO to launch in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla this October

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Phoenix Marketcity Kurla outlet in Mumbai will be the 11th brick-and-mortar UNIQLO store in India, after the Japanese apparel brand first came to India in 2019

After New Delhi, UNIQLO launched the UNIQLO DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram in November 2019. Photo Courtesy: UNIQLO

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO is all set to launch its first store in Mumbai later this year, four years after launching in India in 2019. Set to be the 11th outlet, it is part of their expansion plans in India and will launch on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. It is set to provide Mumbai customers a new shopping experience that offers LifeWear, which aims to be clothing designed to make everyone’s life better. 
 
“We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall”, said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive Officer, UNIQLO India. “October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India. Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store.”
 
The UNIQLO Phoenix Marketcity Kurla in Mumbai will be the 11th brick-and-mortar UNIQLO store in India. The Japanese apparel brand first came to India in 2019 and has launched 10 stores since then in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Zirakpur, and entry Mumbai with this new outlet. They have their outlets at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, DLF Cyberhub in Gurugram, DLF Avenue in Saket, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, DLF Mall Of India in Noida, Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh, Connaught Place, Dhillon Plaza Zirakpur, which is the first highway store in India.

The new store in Kurla will offer a range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids, and babies, with its thoughtfully designed and functional products that are made for all. It is simple, high-quality, everyday clothing, designed with life's needs in mind, and constantly evolving to cater to everybody.
 
Today, UNIQLO has more than 2,400 stores across the world. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort with the aim to improve the daily lives of its customers.
 




