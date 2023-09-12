With the music festival season here, many of you may want to showcase the fashionista in you, and what better place to do it? From planning out your attire to accessorising and even adopting a skincare routine, experts tell you how to go about it

The music festival season is almost here as concert goers travel to Arunachal Pradesh later this month to attend Ziro Music Festival first as the calendar unfolds over the next few months. Every year, there are plenty of music festivals that are hosted in India and around the world, and some of the most iconic ones are held from September onwards. Unsurprisingly, music concert and festival attendees in the country are as excited as can be to witness their favourite musicians play their hearts out on stage. The excitement is not only for the music but also to indulge in the experience with friends and family while sipping and eating some good food and drink. It also gives many the opportunity to bring out the fashionista in them and dress their best with a pop of colour.