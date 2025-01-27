With wedding season in full swing, fashion designers share a detailed guide on wedding guest attire, offering inspiration and advice on finding the perfect outfit for any occasion

Wedding season is in full swing, and for some that might mean an excuse to shop, while others may not want to drop the ball on their budget. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

If your social calendar for the next few weeks is overflowing with wedding invites, and you’re scrambling to find outfits that align with the different themes, you are not alone. Wedding season is in full swing, and for some that might mean an excuse to shop, while others may not want to drop the ball on their budget. While Indian weddings are known for their vibrant multi-day celebrations, the increasing scale can rival productions today. To help you navigate the different sartorial requirements of being an enthused guest at a modern Indian wedding, we’ve got designers to share their insights. From versatile styling tips for destination weddings, to fashion faux pax to avoid, the experts will delve into the nuances of dress codes and help you dress chic this wedding season.



The ultimate wedding guest fashion guide

Piyush Mohnani, designer and founder of Asuka Couture shares expert tips on dressing up for the endless events:



Haldi ceremony: The art of bright simplicity

• Vivid embellishments: Weddings begin with vibrancy, and nothing captures this better than bright kurtas in shades like marigold, lime, or turmeric. Choose garments with bold floral or geometric embroidery to amplify the festive energy.

• Crafted comfort: Haldi is often outdoors; lightweight fabrics such as silk-linen blends adorned with intricate thread work ensure comfort and elegance.

• Effortless pairings: Pair the outfit with tailored dhotis or trousers featuring subtle embroidered hems, creating a cohesive yet understated look.

Sangeet night/Cocktail party: Embodying glamour

• Sculptural embroidery: For an evening brimming with dance and drama, opt for sharply tailored bandhgalas or asymmetrical jackets featuring intricate metallic thread work, inspired by celestial or abstract patterns.

• Power dressing: Experiment with draped trousers or modern co-ord sets that combine traditional embroidery with contemporary silhouettes, ensuring every move is a statement.

• Bold fabrics: Velvet, satin, or silk with detailed sequin or zardozi embellishments reflect the glamour of the night, keeping you effortlessly stylish on the dance floor.



Wedding ceremony: Regal reverence

• Heritage elegance: Sherwanis featuring dense, hand-embroidered motifs are the epitome of grandeur. Asuka Couture’s designs often draw inspiration from architectural and floral patterns, creating timeless pieces.

• Layered artistry: Pair the sherwani with a stole or shawl embroidered with contrasting or complementary patterns, adding depth and richness to your attire.

• Traditional palette: Opt for shades of ivory, gold, or deep maroons with intricate embellishments that honour cultural heritage while making a bold style statement.



Reception: The pinnacle of sophistication

• Tailored refinement: A bespoke tuxedo with embroidered lapels or bold detailing on the shoulder channels contemporary luxury.

• Sophisticated embellishments: Look for intricate embroidery that transforms a formal suit into an artistic masterpiece, whether through cosmic motifs or abstract detailing.

• Polished accents: Pair the tuxedo with glossy leather shoes and a silk pocket square, ensuring your look is as sleek as it is memorable.



Styling tips for destination weddings

Destination weddings can be a great weekend away with your cherished friends and family. If you are the kind to stress over limited baggage and your wedding attire, you are not alone. It can be overwhelming to look your best and match your clothes with the right accessories and footwear. Sajeda Lehry, designer and founder of Sajeda Lehry, shares versatile styling tips for destination weddings:

1. Opt for versatile pairs: Pack neutral or pastel blouses and pair them with multiple lehengas or skirts. A dupatta can double as a stole for a Western dress.

2. Choose lightweight fabrics: Chiffon, georgette, and crepe are easy to pack and carry while giving you a breezy yet chic look.

3. Minimal accessories with maximum impact: Carry statement jewellery that works across outfits—like a multi-layered necklace or chandelier earrings.

4. Multi-functional footwear: Nude or metallic heels and stylish flats can match almost all outfits.

5. Layer smartly: A kurta- bundi combination allows you to mix and match, offering flexibility and reducing luggage without sacrificing style.



Common fashion faux pas to avoid when attending a wedding

Lehry and Mohnani list fashion mistakes you need to steer clear from:



Ignoring dress codes

Respect the theme or formality of each event. Overdressing for a casual Haldi or underdressing for a formal reception can make you stand out for the wrong reasons.



Over-accessorising

Let bold embroidery and refined tailoring take centre stage. Choose accessories that complement rather than overpower your outfit.



Ill-fitting attire

Even the most elaborate embroidery loses its charm in an ill-fitted garment. Impeccable tailoring is non-negotiable.



Clashing colours

Be mindful of colour palettes that may conflict with the event’s aesthetic or overshadow the bride or groom.



Wearing uncomfortable shoes

Weddings often involve long hours and dancing. Opt for stylish yet comfortable footwear. You would rather be having fun instead of putting band aids all over your feet!



Elevate by accessorising

Mohnani shares five essential accessories for elevating any look.

• Exquisite brooches: A handcrafted brooch with intricate detailing adds a touch of regal sophistication to any sherwani or bandhagala.

• Layered stoles: Opt for embroidered stoles with bold patterns or metallic accents, adding a layer of luxury to both traditional and contemporary looks.

• Textured footwear: Handcrafted juttis or leather loafers with ornate embroidery or embossed details perfectly complement wedding ensembles.

• Cufflinks and watches: Sleek, engraved cufflinks paired with a classic timepiece elevate formalwear to the realm of timeless elegance.

• Pocket squares: Choose embroidered or textured pocket squares that echo the motifs or color palette of your outfit.

