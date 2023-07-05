FortBite Reviews - Fake Formula Exposed! Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

People pay more attention to their dental health only when it's too late, and even the best dentist in town might be unable to save your teeth.

So, how about taking five minutes out of your daily routine and giving your precious teeth and gums the care they need and deserve?

Now, we know that most mouthwashes and toothpaste are ineffective and don’t serve their promised benefits, so we recommend switching to a natural dental health supplement. Today we have come across one such powdered supplement called FortBite.

FortBite was developed in the USA under careful analysis and research by a knowledgeable R&D team who wanted to change the scenario of dental health.

The best part about FortBite, in our opinion, is that it is a powder. So, unlike capsules or tonics, you won’t have to consume them and worry about the consequences they can have on your overall health.

Apart from this, all the batches of the powder undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure that the potency and efficacy of the supplement are not depleted. In a word, quality-wise, FortBite is one of the best teeth and gum supplements .

Additionally, a majority of the FortBite reviews are positive, and people have loved every aspect of the powder. This further strengthens our faith in the product. The makers of FortBite have even claimed that their creation works better than some of the most sought-after medications and tubes of toothpaste.

So, if your teeth and gums are troubling you, you can try FortBite, and if you are skeptical about how it works and whether its claims are true, keep reading our review. We’ll elaborate on how the product can benefit your oral health, but before that, let’s take you through a brief product overview.

Product Name:

FortBite

Product Category:

Oral Health Supplements

Product Form:

Fine Powder

Retailer:

ClickBank

Total-Content Per Container:

86 gm

Recommended Dosage:

Take a pinch of the powder and brush it all around your teeth with the help of a toothbrush twice every day.

Customer Reviews:

Read reviews!

Ingredients:

Bentonite Clay, Kaolin Clay, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Cinnamon Extract, Clove & Peppermint, Myrrh & Ginger, Stevia, and Lemon Peel.

Benefits:

Eliminates toxins and plaque build-up

Freshens breath

Strengthens the teeth and gums

Protects against fungus.

Side Effects:

None reported

Pricing:

One jar will cost $59.

Three jars will cost $177.

Finally, 6 jars will cost $294.

Bonus Products:

How To Deep Clean Your Teeth Better Than The Dentist

30-Second Bad Breath Fixes

Money-Back Guarantee:

60 days

Official Website:

https://thefortbite.com/

The Idea Behind FortBite

The creators of FortBite were intrigued by a recent scientific finding that claimed that traces of microplastic enter the pores around our gums and teeth and stay there. These chemicals are the primary cause of receding gums and cavities.

Unfortunately, most kinds of toothpaste or supplements, no matter how much fluoride they use, cannot address this issue. Something special that particularly cleans out the pores needed to be formulated to uproot these harmful chemicals.

So, the creators of FortBite took the initiative and researched natural clays, herbs, and vitamins that can effectively eliminate microplastics and all other environmental toxins. After days of back and forth, 10 ingredients seemed to be promising, and soon the ratio in which each would be added was decided.

Following this, the blend was manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, and FortBite was created.

What Is The Working Mechanism Of FortBite?

The working mechanism of FortBite is very straightforward.

The primary ingredients in the powder are volcanic clays- Kaolin and Bentonite clay. As soon as you start using the product and the clays come in contact with your enamel and gums, the antioxidants in them actively work against the proliferation of bacteria and toxic chemicals and cleanse your teeth from within.

These clays also have minerals that prevent the bleeding and receding of gums. It is essentially a detoxification supplement that won’t let the environmental toxins seep deeper into your mouth or reach your bloodstream.

Apart from these two ways, FortBite also prevents the storage of plaque, which is another prominent cause of rotting teeth and weakened gums. Then, herbs like peppermint and clove try to freshen your breath and encourage optimal protection of the teeth from cavities.

Furthermore, the natural blend of FortBite can also prevent gingivitis and other oral problems with its anti-inflammatory properties. So, if you have swollen gums and unhealthy teeth, FortBite has a dual-action formula to help you deal with both problems simultaneously.

Try FortBite now and experience the difference!

How Should One Use FortBite?

According to the main website, as you wake up, replace your daily toothpaste with a pinch of FortBite. Just place the required amount of powder on your toothbrush and brush your teeth and gums for two minutes. Then, cleanse your mouth with lukewarm water, and you’ll be good to go.

You have to use FortBite twice daily and ensure that the powder is in your mouth for 2 or 3 minutes. The formulation can be used by men and women and is completely safe for anyone above the age of eighteen.

However, remember to consult your dentist before completely relying on FortBite. Also, if you have any chronic oral health issues or consume strong medications, then it is best to stay away from the supplement. It might be safe for human consumption, but it can react to other drugs and illnesses.

What Goes Into The Making Of FortBite?

Now that you have some understanding of how the FortBite supplement works let's understand the ingredients that make it work in the first place:

Bentonite Clay

One of the core mechanisms of bentonite clay is its ability to bind to toxins and bacteria in the mouth. This is due to its high concentration of negatively charged ions, which attract positively charged toxins and bacteria.

Once bound, the clay helps to remove these harmful substances from the mouth, preventing them from causing damage to the gums.

Get FortBite now while it's on sale - limited time only!

Natural Cinnamon Extract

The cinnamon extract contains cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for its distinct flavor and aroma. This compound also has potent anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and inflammation in the gums. Inflammation is a common symptom of gum disease, also known as periodontitis.

In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, this extract also has antibacterial properties. This means that it can help to kill harmful bacteria in the mouth that can lead to gum disease and other oral health issues.

Clove & Peppermint

Clove contains a compound called eugenol, which is a natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent. Eugenol has been shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria that cause gum disease and reduce inflammation in the gums.

Peppermint, on the other hand, contains menthol, which is a natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory agent. Menthol works by activating the TRPM8 receptor, which is responsible for sensing cold temperatures. This activation leads to a decrease in the sensation of pain and inflammation in the gums.

Myrrh & Ginger

Myrrh is a resin extracted from the bark of the Commiphora myrrha tree. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a variety of health issues, including gum problems.

Ginger, on the other hand, is a root ingredient that contains several elements to support gum and dental health.

Gingerols are a group of compounds found in ginger that have anti-inflammatory properties. They help reduce inflammation in the gums and prevent gum disease. Shogaols are a type of gingerol that have stronger anti-inflammatory properties.

Lemon Peel

Lemon peel, the outermost layer of the lemon fruit, is often discarded as waste. However, recent studies have shown that it contains several beneficial compounds that can support oral and dental health.

It contains a high concentration of citric acid, which has strong antibacterial properties. When consumed, citric acid can help to kill harmful bacteria that may be present in the mouth and prevent the growth of new bacteria. This is especially important as harmful bacteria can cause tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.

(Special Discount) Purchase FortBite For The Lowest Prices Here!!

What Are The Potential Health Benefits Of FortBite?

In this section, we will take a look at the health benefits advertised by FortBite.

Removes Toxins From Your Teeth

Research suggests that a major chunk of all tooth and gum issues are caused by an accumulation of environmental toxins within your gums. Thankfully, FortBite uses potent antioxidants to eliminate these toxins forever and fortify your gums so that they can fight such harmful elements in the future.

Freshens Breath

One of the most hated disadvantages of bad oral health is bad breath. Bad breath is not just a health concern, it can also significantly lower your self-esteem. To combat this, FortBite’s creators have added natural herbs like peppermint that are used globally to freshen up one’s breath and kill all the bacteria and germs that cause bad breath in the first place.

Supports Healthy Enamel

The minerals in the blend of FortBite actively strengthen the enamel. This will not only help your teeth fight cavities but also ensure that the enamel is not chipped due to any unforeseen circumstances. This benefit of FortBite makes it as powerful as the most renowned fluoride-based toothpaste.

Order your supply of FortBite now and start enjoying the benefits!

A Look At The Science Backing FortBite

Let us now take a look at how well science backs the ingredients in FortBite:

Myrrh and ginger, both of which are key ingredients in FortBite, have been used in traditional medicine for centuries for their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2016 investigated the effects of myrrh and ginger on oral health.

The study involved 60 participants with mild to moderate gingivitis. They were randomly divided into three groups: a myrrh and ginger group, a chlorhexidine group, and a placebo group.

After four weeks of using the mouthwash twice daily, the researchers evaluated the participants' oral health using various parameters such as plaque index, gingival index, bleeding on probing, and pocket depth.

The results showed that the myrrh and ginger group had a significant improvement in all parameters compared to the placebo group. The chlorhexidine group also showed improvement, but there was no significant difference between the myrrh and ginger group and the chlorhexidine group.

Another study published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology found that bentonite clay, an ingredient in FortBite, has antibacterial properties that can help fight against harmful bacteria in the mouth. The study showed that bentonite clay was effective in inhibiting the growth of Streptococcus mutans, a bacteria that is known to cause tooth decay.

Yet another study published in 2020 provides evidence to support the use of lemon peel, another ingredient in FortBite, for promoting gum health and preventing gum issues. Lemon peel extract can be used as an adjunct therapy in the management of gingivitis.

Act quickly to secure the limited-time discounted price today!

Is FortBite Worth Your Time And Money?- The Pros And Cons Of The Supplement

FortBite might claim to be the best herbal dental supplement on the market, but like any other product, it has certain pros and cons. Let’s weigh them out below-

Pros Of FortBite

No Chemicals

The best feature of FortBite is its chemical-free blend. The creators did not want to risk the health of their customers. This is why they stay miles away from chemicals and stimulants that can have a negative impact on other areas of health.

Good FortBite Reviews

All the FortBite reviews that have surfaced online seem to be positive. This is a very good sign which indicates that the powder suits everyone and works without causing any side effects or health hazards.

Hear from real people who have used FortBite >>>

Cons Of FortBite

Unavailable For Worldwide Shipping

FortBite might be a very good alternative to your regular toothpaste, but there’s a problem. The manufacturers ship the supplement to the US, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. So, if you do not belong to these countries, you will not be able to place your order.

However, you can always look for a third-party seller who can buy FortBite for you and personally ship the product.

How Much Does FortBite Cost?

As of today, FortBite is available in three packages on the main website-

The basic package, with one jar of FortBite, will cost $69.

The Good Value package that comes with three bottles of FortBite is priced at $177.Here, each jar will cost $59.

Finally, the Most Popular package, with 6 FortBite jars, will cost $294. In this package, one jar is priced at $49.

Get a special deal + bonuses when you order today!

Purchasing from the main website will not only give you FortBite at a massive discount but also make you eligible for two free bonus products with the bulk packages.

Bonus 1 - How To Deep Clean Your Teeth Better Than The Dentist

With this eBook, you can finally bid farewell to painful scaling and other dental cleansing procedures at the dentist’s office. It has multiple natural ingredients and herbs that can flush all the unwanted residues from your teeth painlessly.

Bonus 2 - 30-Second Bad Breath Fixes

As the name already suggests, 30-Second Bad Breath Fixes will recommend two natural fruits and more that can immediately get rid of bad breath and boost your confidence.

Does FortBite Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Of Course! The manufacturers acknowledge that their formulation might not work for everyone. As a result, they offer a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. With this policy in place, you can return your purchase and avail yourself of a full refund if the product seems to be unsatisfactory.

Some Real FortBite Reviews By Satisfied Customers

Now, let’s take a brief look at some FortBite reviews to understand why customers can’t get enough of the supplement.

Kate’s FortBite review says, “FortBite tastes great, no nasty flavor in your mouth. Yes, it does change the color of your toothbrush, but who cares. I had food getting stuck on one side of my mouth, one molar, causing pain all the time. I can say that this does not happen anymore. Food still gets in there, but there is no more inflammation causing pain. I first bought this for my 18 yrs old granddaughter, who has gum and teeth issues and decided to use it as well. Now the whole family uses this product.”

Another testimony reads, “I have a weak gum, and now I have finished ONE bottle of this FortBite powder already. My dentist told me to just continue my system of maintaining gum care. I do not reveal that I am using this powder as a toothpaste. My dentist notices great improvement in my gum and teeth.”

Conclusive Thoughts

From our review above it is evident how beneficial the supplement is, and we recommend it. FortBite is not only effective but also reliable in the long term. So, if your dental health is troubling you, try FortBite today!

