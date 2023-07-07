If you’re facing a drug test at short notice then CVS is an obvious choice to get detox products from.

But what ways to clean out your system in 24 hours CVS options are there?

Not only am I going to tell you exactly what detox products they sell, including CVS drug detox pills, and CVS detox drinks, but I’m going to then compare them to the best on the market:

I’ll then go through the details strategies you need to use, with the best products you should be buying the purpose, so that you can almost guarantee cleaning out your system in 24 hours (or masking the toxins) to pass a urine drug test.

Is It Actually Possible To Detox In 24 Hours Or Less?

I think it’s important to answer the big question first, because otherwise you are wasting your time and being misled.

If you want to get genuinely clean to pass a drug test, then it’s unlikely you can detox completely in 24 hours. Sure, if you’re really light smoker or user, maybe once or twice per week, then if you haven’t had anything for 48 hours, you probably could detox quickly.

But you’re still gambling, and for the more regular users or smokers, even just a couple of times per week at higher doses, then there’s no way on earth you are going to fully and confidently detox in 24 hours.

So when you are looking for ways to clean out your system in 24 hours using CVS products, whatever they are, then you’re really starting with an expectation that just isn’t possible.

How Drug Metabolites Work In The Body

To explain that further, drug metabolites take time to work their way out of your body. The fewer there are, the better your health, the quicker it happens.

Things like slow-release benzos and cannabis metabolites take even longer to work their way out though.

Because of the way they build up in the body, they can take over a week from moderate users, and two weeks or longer for heavy users.

Therefore, if you’re a regular user of any drugs, and especially benzos or cannabis, then if you’re facing a drug test in the next week or two, then you should assume you would test positive.

So this leaves you with the following strategies to consider:

A masking strategy that uses synthetic urine rather than your own. This is only possible if it’s an unsupervised drug test. Unsupervised drug tests make up the vast majority of tests done. A masking strategy using a high-quality detox drink. It creates a gap in the flow of toxins out of your body of a few hours during which you can submit a clean sample. You can get genuinely clean with detox, but speed it up with detox pills to minimize the time it will take.

CVS Drug Detox Products Reviewed

So for the strategies I’ve just mentioned above, what are the CVS drug test products that you can use to get them working fast.

1. CVS Drug Test Pills

CVS drug test pills are not high-quality. Every single product they sell is designed to be taken over several weeks as part of a natural detoxification.

There are a couple of products which are designed to get you clean in a week or two, but they aren’t designed to accelerate the removal of drug toxins specifically.

If you’re looking for high-quality detox pills to accelerate the natural detox significantly, then CVS is not the place to look for drug detox options.

2. CVS Detox Drinks

The situation with detox drinks from CVS isn’t much better. Although you can buy them, the brands they sell aren’t good.

The best of the bunch are Ultra Eliminex and QCarbo32. Both are made by the same company, herbal choice.

QCarbo has been around for many years, and was never a great detox drink in the first place. It’s simply not potent enough to flush out the toxins in enough volume to create a good gap in the toxin flow from the kidneys to the bladder.

Ultra Eliminex used to be great. However, once it became established, they changed the formula but kept the price high, so you get a really inferior drink based on dodgy and old user reviews.

3. CVS Synthetic Urine

CVS drug test options don’t include synthetic urine at all. It’s not a product type they sell, and only specialist retailers sell fake urine that is any good.

Sure, you’ll see some awful brands like Magnum, XStream, U Pass, and Urine Luck available on marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, and they are also available in local smoke shops.

But none of those brands are going to pass a modern drug test. They barely contain the right proportions of the basics like creatinine, urea, and uric acid, let alone being able to visually fool an experienced drug testing lab technician.

These Are The Strategies You Should Be Using To Pass A Drug Test

If you’re serious about passing a drug test within 24 hours, then you can’t rely on CVS drug detox options.

These are the strategies and products you need to use to pass a modern drug test.

1. Quick Luck Synthetic Urine

Unsupervised drug testing is really easy to pass. Nobody will be looking at you when you submit your sample. At the very least, you’ll be behind a screen, and often a completely separate room.

That makes the use of high-quality synthetic urine completely viable. You don’t have to worry about ways to clean out your system in 24 hours using CVS products, or any other type of product, because you just submit a sample of high-quality synthetic urine instead.

Quick Luck is the best product on the market for the following reasons:

Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in human urine

Contains creatinine, urea, and uric acid in the right proportions

Balanced within the correct pH and specific gravity ranges

Looks, froths, and even smells like human urine

Uses a unique heat activator powder to get the temperature right

Put all that together and it’s a very potent formula that will pass the validity checks that are now standard.

The main reason synthetic urine will fail a drug test is if you submit it outside the correct temperature range. Human urine exits the body within a very narrow temperature range between 96°F 100°F. To allow for cooling, within two minutes of handing the sample over it has to be tested and be between 90°F and 100°F.

Quick Luck uses heat activator powder instead of a heatpad. Before you enter the building to submit your sample, you city tap in about one quarter the powder, shake it gently until it dissolves. Don’t worry, the powder can’t be traced on the drug test.

This will raise the temperature. Tap in a little more powder if needed, until you get your sample within the correct temperature range.

If you are facing an unsupervised drug test, you don’t need to worry about cleaning out your system, because with Quick Luck you can pass a drug test with just two minutes of preparation.

Quick Luck synthetic urine is available to buy direct from Clear Choice .

2. Rescue Cleanse Detox Drink

If it’s a supervised test, or you don’t want to smuggling a sample, then it’s possible to mask the toxins with a high-quality detox drink.

Using a detox drink is as close as you’ll find your way to clean out your system in 24 hours, but don’t use CVS detox drinks.

The best on the market is Rescue Cleanse for the following reasons:

Highly complex formula

Flushes out a ton of toxins fast

Keeps the balance of your urine natural

Lasts up to 5 hours

Rescue Cleanse is a smart liquid that pushes toxins out of the body faster than can be achieved naturally. By helping to push them through the kidneys and out through the bladder over the space of around an hour, your body needs time to catch up.

This catch-up time is usually four or five hours, during which liquid passing into the bladder will not contain drug toxins, but will be perfectly balanced urine in both composition and look.

It’s not 100% foolproof, and even a 24-hour detox before the day of your test can help, especially if accelerated with Toxin Rid pills, but it will stand a very good chance of masking drug metabolites.

Rescue Cleanse detox drink is available to buy direct from Clear Choice .

3. Toxin Rid Detox Pills

There’s no way to truly clean out your system in 24 hours from CVS or anywhere else.

You can dramatically accelerate the removal of toxins in the body in the time you have if you use high-quality detox pills called Toxin Rid.

Available in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days, even the single day course will give you a potent 24-hour detox that could help you in two ways:

If you’re a really light user or smoker, it could be enough time and potency to get the remaining toxins out of your body. It will at least push a load more toxins out of your body at a faster rate, leaving less work for good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse to do on the day of your test.

Toxin Rid detox pills are only available to buy direct from test clear .

