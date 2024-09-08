Additionally, nearly 30 per cent of Gen Zs in India actively seek out potential partners during these events, making the festive season a prime time for new connections

As India’s festive season kicks into high gear, young singles are turning to cultural celebrations as their ideal first-date settings, according to a new survey.



The survey conducted by Tinder reveals that 43 per cent of GenZs in India choose festivals and cultural events as their top first date choice. These vibrant gatherings offer a unique opportunity to connect in a fun, low-pressure environment. Additionally, nearly 30 per cent of Gen Zs in India actively seek out potential partners during these events, making the festive season a prime time for new connections.

In Mumbai, where the buzz around Ganesh Chaturthi is at its peak, 38 per cent of young Mumbaikars believe that festivals and cultural events are the perfect time to introduce a date or match to their family and friends, keeping it low-pressure. Notably, 1 in 3 young singles in the city have used Tinder to find a date during a festival or cultural event, reflecting the city’s enthusiasm for blending tradition with modern dating practices.

According to a survey, 37 per cent of Gen Z in India have swiped on dating apps for a friend, and close to a third have had friends swipe for them.

Pratik, 26-year-old Tinder user from Mumbai, shares his story, “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been one of my favourite times of the year, so I figured, why not meet someone new during the festivities? I started using Tinder, and it felt like the perfect time because everyone’s in such a happy, celebratory mood. I matched with someone who loved the festival as much as I did. We decided to visit a pandal together, and even ended up bonding over our love for modaks! There was no pressure—just two people enjoying the festival, good food, and great company. It was honestly such a fun way to meet someone new.”

Aditi Shorewal, communications lead, Tinder in India, “Festivals in India are all about connecting people, and with Tinder Matchmaker, we're making it even easier for your friends and family to join your dating journey. Community and social circles play a huge role in dating, and nothing brings everyone together like festivals and our Tinder Matchmaker feature. Embrace the festive vibe and let your loved ones help you find your match!”

With Mumbai's festivities here, Dr Chandni Tugnait, dating & relationship expert, is teaming up with Tinder in India to share some fresh tips for acing those festive first dates:

1. Update your profile: Revamp your Tinder with festive pictures in your best traditional gear and fun Ganesh Chaturthi icebreakers.

2. Match over interests: Use interest tags to find matches who vibe with your hobbies and passions.

3. Pick festive spots: Hit up lively markets or cafés decked out in festival decorations for a great date atmosphere.

4. Dress the part: Rock an outfit that matches the celebration and shows off your festive spirit.

5. Keep it chill: Soak up the festive fun without stressing about the date’s outcome.

6. Savour local treats: Share local delicacies to add fun and flavour to your date.

7. Consider group outings: If nervous, make it a group event and use Tinder Matchmaker to get friends involved in finding the right match.

8. Be open and safe: Embrace new experiences, and use Tinder’s 'Share My Date' feature to ensure safety while enjoying the festivities.