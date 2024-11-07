With a strong lineup of concerts in India starting with Punjabi music at Diljeet’s Dil-Luminati India Tour, to indie-music at NH7 Weekender, to Maroon 5 coming to India, and of course the most-anticipated Coldplay concert- it’s the perfect time for festival dating

Young men are leading the charge, with 100 per cent of them making music their go-to topic to spark a chat. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article 74 per cent Indian singles are up attending concerts as a first date x 00:00

With the music festival season being in full bloom, Indian dating app happn has found some interesting insights with their latest study showcasing how the current generations are discovering their partners. Picture this: over three-quarters (76 per cent) of Indian singles are vibing with the idea of discovering new music through dating. It's the ultimate way to jam out while looking for the perfect crush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who knew a favourite artist could spark romance? Nearly half of singles (48 per cent) admit that spotting their top musician on a dating profile can make their heart skip a beat. For the younger crowd, especially Gen Z, music discovery is a whole vibe. A whopping (76 per cent) are tuning in to fresh beats thanks to their dating escapades. With a strong lineup of concerts in India starting with Punjabi music at Diljeet’s Dil-Luminati India Tour, to indie-music at NH7 Weekender, to Maroon 5 coming to India, and of course the most-anticipated Coldplay concert- it’s the perfect time for festival dating. Music isn’t just a playlist; it’s the secret sauce for breaking the ice! An impressive 74 per cent of Singles are using music to kick off conversations. And guess what? Young men are leading the charge, with 100 per cent of them making music their go-to topic to spark a chat.

When it comes to first dates, music festivals are where the magic happens. An exciting 74 per cent of young daters are totally down for hitting up a concert for a first date. Think romancing on how ‘vibe teri meri milti’ at Diljeet’s concert or headbanging to Green Day together at Lollapalooza or doing an at-home Coldplay concert to cope with not getting tickets. And here’s a heads-up for the men — Gen Z women are all about it, with 100 per cent ready to vibe with their crush to some live music. So, this is the sign from the universe to jam on favourite artists on a first date.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, adds "At happn, we believe in sharing real-life experiences, like discovering a favourite band or vibing to live music as this offers a fun way to build deeper bonds. Gen Z is reshaping the dating landscape, and our research shows that music is at the forefront of their social lives. We have observed that Indian singles are keen on doing activity based dates and are on the lookout for new icebreakers. With India's music festival season in full swing, Singles have a unique opportunity to break the ice and form connections in a vibrant, real-world setting.”



happn believes that bonding over activities with a Crush makes the connection deeper and music festivals are a one-stop shop for multiple activities beyond just music. From games to interactive experiences, festivals create endless opportunities to spark meaningful real-life moments. And when the time's right, introducing a Crush to friends at a festival can be a fun and natural way to test the waters of a potential relationship. So do a vibe check at the Dil-Luminati tour or relive the childhood romance with Maroon 5.