8 out of 10 Indians blame smartphones for ruining their marriage

Updated on: 13 December,2022 02:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Interestingly, 67 per cent of people confessed to being active on their phones even while they are spending time with their spouse

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock


A new study revealed that smartphones are a rising threat to modern-day relationships. Couples spend more time surfing and being online rather than engaging in meaningful conversations with their spouses. Out of a sample of ten married Indians, eight blamed the electronic device as being the evil factor ruining the quality time between couples.  


Interestingly, 67 per cent of people confessed to being on their phones even while they were spending time with their spouse. With excessive smartphone usage, 66 per cent of respondents said their relationship with their better halves has weakened, according to the study.



Overindulgence in smartphones leads to psychological changes as 70 per cent of people confessed to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone, according to the study by Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR).


"The significance of a smartphone in today's life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of," said Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, Vivo India. India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users.

According to the study, married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69 per cent of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing with their partners.

Indians are accepting the problems and are willing to change their smartphone-linked behaviour. About 88 per cent of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses, said the study.

