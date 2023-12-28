Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Lifestyle News > Relationships News > Article > Dating trends Women user base on dating apps shot up 128 pct in 2023

Dating trends: Women user base on dating apps shot up 128 pct in 2023

Updated on: 28 December,2023 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The paradigm shift in Indian society can also be witnessed with the increase of +128 percent in the women users base of dating App Gleeden in 2023 when compared to the same time period of last year

Dating trends: Women user base on dating apps shot up 128 pct in 2023

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Dating trends: Women user base on dating apps shot up 128 pct in 2023
x
00:00

Within the complex terrain of modern relationships, where love, desire and commitment converge, a sanctuary has formed, a space where discretion and desire mingle amid growing options and evolving social standards.


The paradigm shift in Indian society can also be witnessed with the increase of +128 percent in the women user base of the dating App Gleeden in 2023 when compared to the same period of last year. To further get into the facts, the app conducted a pan-India survey with 1500+ users from Tier-1 & 2 Indian cities.


The dating trends that came out prominently from the survey are briefed below:


Closeness and ardour
It was revealed that close proximity has a significant impact on covert operations. Surprisingly, 28 percent of men and 27 percent of women prefer to find a paramour in their community, which increases the convenience of physical closeness. Mumbai (40 percent), Kolkata (35 percent), Kochi (14 percent), Hyderabad (22 percent) and Kolkata (35 percent) became the centres of activity for 25- to 35-year-olds in terms of local connections.

Taking off without limits
Close-by towns or cities were the backdrop for covert meetings for those who were uncomfortable with local entanglements. The statistics showed that, in order to build relationships without having to worry about travel, 21 percent of men and 15% percent of women look for companions outside of their city. In terms of this trend, Bangalore (19 percent, Delhi (25 percent), and Kolkata (18 percent) stood out.

Disappearing in the city bustle
Gleeden's survey revealed a preference for conducting business in large, anonymous metropolises. Delhi (10 percent), Bangalore (16 percent) and Kolkata (12 percent) emerged as the top discretionary locations, with only 11 pct of male users engaging in this activity.

Digital dalliances
In the era of digital technology, prudence is key. 17 percent of men and 15 percent of women prefer internet liaisons, which can be used as a cover for adultery. The cities of Bangalore (15 percent), Mumbai (12 percent), and Kolkata (26 percent) all demonstrated a preference for online flirtations.

Different goals
Gleeden shows up as a haven for a variety of needs, including making new friends, looking for company and developing existing ones. Unwaveringly, 34 percent of men and 42 percent of women swear allegiance to loyalty, with 51 percent in Bangalore, 27 percent in Mumbai, and 53 percent in Hyderabad pledging allegiance.

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

relationships Lifestyle news life and style lifestyle Dating tips

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK