Delusional love disorder: How it changes a person's thinking towards the opposite sex

The experts suggest that Delusional love disorder, sometimes referred to as erotomania, is a frightening mental health condition in which a person believes that they are profoundly in love with a celebrity or person of higher status even if there is no proof to back up this view

In April this year, a shocking case was reported from China, a 20-year-old man was identified to have an unusual feeling that later turned out to be a Delusional Love Disorder. The second-year college student was certain that every single one of his female classmates had feelings for him. As the disorder grew, he began to exhibit "inappropriately bold displays of love" for them. But now that his ailment has been treated medically, he is recovering well, as per news reports.