Finding it hard to balance love, life and work? Experts share helpful tips

Love has become harder in times when our jobs demand us to have committed relationships with our work. If you or your partner often complain about not finding time for each other, you must make amends to iron out the creases. How? Intimacy and relationship experts explain

Intimacy plays a crucial role for couples navigating hectic lives. It helps maintain a sense of emotional connection and closeness between the partners, reduces stress, helps stay positive, and increases feelings of happiness despite the challenges of balancing work, family, and other responsibilities. Photo Courtesy: Stock

Remember that hard-hitting scene from the web series, ‘Little Things’, where Dhruv tells Kavya to keep her work outside their ‘us’ time? Allowing our work to take precedence over our personal, especially romantic relationships, is a mistake that you, me, and everyone else seem to be doing today.