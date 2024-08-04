Almost 4 out of 5 people in the age group 18 to 26 mentioned noticing when a match is interested romantically they are different from interactions with potential friends are more casual and about general happenings of day-to-day life

Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August every year. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Friendship Day 2024: Indians on dating apps no longer look only for romance; more than half looking for friendships x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





31 per cent of women said tone of interaction will indicate nature of a relationship Interactions with potential friends are more casual and about of day-to-day happenings The study found men tend to remember minute details like favourite food when interested

Online dating apps have made finding true connections much easier than it was a decade ago. Connections on dating apps are no longer limited to romance; more than half the online daters are constantly looking for genuine friendships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Friendship Day, Indian dating app, QuackQuack, turned to its users to explore how they identify a friend from a potential partner while chatting with online matches. The app's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "When a connection does not work out romantically, it is no longer seen as a failed match. More than 30 per cent of the time, we see that the two people end up interacting as friends with no intentions of becoming anything more ever. Also, there are always some tell-tale signs that two people have more romantic chemistry than a friendly vibe. From the hours of interaction to the tone of it, sharing of details, or even the swiftness of reply, there are ways to tell which direction the relationship will take."

11,000 QuackQuack users (18-35) from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities participated in the online study. They were asked a series of questions and requested to share their unique methods of identifying the nature of an online relationship. Responses varied according to age - the GenZ users were more focused on the depth of interaction. Whereas the Millennials mentioned tone, sharing personal information, and vulnerabilities as superior determining factors. Reactions were divided according to gender and the nature of work- working professionals in IT, healthcare, and finance sectors disclosed swiftness of replies meant more to them than tone because of their hectic schedule.

Interaction

Almost 4 out of 5 people in the age group 18 to 26 mentioned noticing when a match is interested romantically, the interactions revolved around personal topics including emotional exchanges, discussions about life goals and family, and more interest and inquiries about their life. In contrast, interactions with potential friends are more casual and about general happenings of day-to-day life. Navneet Kaur, 21, said, "I do discuss future plans with a match who can be a genuine friend, but it is more like exchanging notes and acquiring useful information. For instance, I met Vishal, a CA. I am studying for the same. I got valuable insight on balancing work and personal life because it can be difficult in that sector." 36 per cent of working professionals above 30 also mentioned that if the relationship is going toward platonic friendship, the frequency of interaction and speed of replies will be understandably lower compared to exchanges with a romantic prospect.

Tonality

The tone of the interaction will also indicate the nature of a relationship, said 31 per cent of women. While flirtation, endearing terms, and sometimes even a serious tone are regular indicators, these women mentioned using emojis while chatting can also indicate a romantic connection. Sakshi from Bengaluru commented, "I noticed my matches using way more emojis when they are romantically interested in me. I do the same. I suppose it is the virtual equivalent of flirtatious body language while dating IRL."

Reactions

27 per cent of men and women from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities between 25 and 30 revealed someone romantically interested tends to react differently to talks of other matches. There are subtle signs of jealousy and even curiosity to understand if things are getting serious elsewhere.

Emotional availability

"Matches who think of you as a friend are supportive but nothing close to a match who sees you as a potential partner," said 33-year-old Nidhi, from Delhi. 35 per cent of QuackQuack users said romantic matches go out of their way to offer emotional support and are readily available.

Attention to details

29 per cent of men between 22 and 30 revealed when they have romantic interests in a match they pay a lot more attention to details. Rahul, a software engineer from Mumbai, said, "I dissect their bio to find out common traits to have a more meaningful conversation that will resonate on a deeper level. Basically, I am more invested when there's a chance of romance." The participants also mentioned that men tend to remember minute details like favourite food, movies, and important dates related to a match only when they are hoping for a potential romance.