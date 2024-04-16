Gen Z daters in India use dating apps as a tool for self-exploration: Study

21 per cent of men and women over 27 say that paying attention to certain behavioural patterns while using dating apps can be beneficial in detecting self-image issues

As the digital age reshapes the landscape of relationships, a study conducted by the Indian dating app QuackQuack shows the perspectives and experiences of daters from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, shedding light on how dating apps have become a tool for self-exploration and introspection, with 35 per cent of the respondents backing the theory. The findings delve deeper into the nuances of their desires, challenges, and aspirations in the modern dating world.

The study was conducted all through the last two weeks of March, with participants coming from metros, suburban and rural India. Spanning an age range from 18 to 35, respondents hail from diverse backgrounds, representing a wide array of professions and lifestyles.

From students to IT professionals, healthcare workers, engineers, sales and marketing experts, teachers, individuals in the beauty industry, financial services, and even homemakers participated in the study.

QuackQuack's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "We are in an exciting phase where we are not just delivering romance and genuine companionship but also helping people come to terms with their authentic selves. That is a milestone. On average we see 28 per cent of our users going on a matching spree in the initial month and then slowing down considerably showing growth - they understand the value of quality over quantity, they realise their desires and grow less impatient and desperate for love."

Exploring relationship dynamics

The study found that 47 per cent of daters aged 18 to 25 initially seek exclusive relationships, but many soon discover this isn't their true desire. Some prefer traditional monogamy, while others explore ethical non-traditional arrangements like open relationships. Recent data from the app indicates a notable increase in users seeking these alternative relationship structures. Additionally, many realise they're still in self-discovery and may need time before committing. Novice daters find chatting before commitment and having multiple options on dating apps helpful in distinguishing between desperation for love and genuine affection.

Self-realisation on dating apps

Everyone claims that their ex was a red flag, but almost everyone is someone's ex; 32 per cent of men on QuackQuack said that realising whether you have been the red flag in someone's life is essential if you are looking for a healthy love life and dating apps can provide valuable insights into identifying that. Men below 25 mentioned that taking feedback from matches that did not work out is the best way to figure out the flaws in you - if multiple people mention similar concerns, it could indicate areas for improvement. Men above 30 disclosed reflecting on past interactions that were facilitated through the app. They look for patterns or recurring issues that may have arisen and try to be honest with themselves about their role in those situations.

Diagnosing dating anxiety

27 per cent of daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities mentioned their experience of using dating apps and recognising patterns that indicated dating anxiety. They disclosed their behaviour on the app - for instance, Natasha from Delhi said, "I would chat with matches but never commit to one, no matter how compatible we were." She also mentioned deleting and reinstalling the app frequently. For most people, the symptoms went on for quite some time before they realised they were experiencing dating anxiety. 27-year-old Hari mentioned, "I would have never realized I had dating anxiety if I had not been on dating apps. I noticed that I started reading my chats and overanalyzing every little exchange."

Identifying self-image issues

21 per cent of men and women over 27 say that paying attention to certain behavioural patterns while using a dating app can be beneficial in detecting self-image issues. They highlighted some tell-tale signs- profile presentation; uploading overly edited pictures or group pictures can signal underconfidence. Comparing profiles and finding flaws in your own can also be a sign. Some women in the group mentioned noticing changes in their mood and self-esteem depending on how many match requests and messages they get in a day. They added that without dating apps, it would have been difficult to catch the issue before it was set too deep.

