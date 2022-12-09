Have you experienced gaslighting? Experts delve into the toxic habit, and how you can deal with it

American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it
Recently, Merriam Webster announced ‘Gaslighting’ to be their Word of the Year 2022. A term that we have seen pop-up very often on the internet, especially on social networking sites. Every one of us may have experienced gaslighting at some point in our lives. It is a behaviour trait that is not only associated with romantic relationships but also among friends and family or any other kind of relationship too.