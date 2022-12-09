Have you experienced gaslighting? Experts delve into the toxic habit, and how you can deal with it

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2022 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it

American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Recently, Merriam Webster announced ‘Gaslighting’ to be their Word of the Year 2022. A term that we have seen pop-up very often on the internet, especially on social networking sites. Every one of us may have experienced gaslighting at some point in our lives. It is a behaviour trait that is not only associated with romantic relationships but also among friends and family or any other kind of relationship too. 

