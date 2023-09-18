Breaking News
Ladies, here’s how talking sex with your girl gang can help you navigate your sexual needs

Updated on: 18 September,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

From telling you how to have sex to ensuring you have a perfect climax, your girl gang can help you navigate your sex life better. We got an expert and some friends to talk about the benefits of discussing sex with your girlfriends and how to go about it the right way

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock


Believe it or not, your girl gang can tell you what no amount of sexual content available on the internet can. Numerous Hollywood and Bollywood movies and TV shows are an explicit testament to this. Your besties can tell you everything from how to have sex to what you must absolutely not do in bed. “Normalising having conversations about sex and pleasure empowers women to explore and navigate their sex lives effectively,” says Niyatii N Shah, intimacy coach, founder and president, Averti Education and Council of Sex Educators for Social Change.  

