Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Indian men and women say age is a factor when it comes to dating: Study

In the quest to find the perfect match, age does factor in, says 7 out of 10 people participating in a comprehensive consumer study by Indian dating app, QuackQuack.



The online research saw 13,000 men and women take part in it from almost all tiers; most are working professionals and business owners, and a group of the respondents are students.



The highest number of individuals hailed from metros like Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad and smaller cities like Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Indore. The participants ranged between 22 and 50.

QuackQuack's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "While we see a lot of couples matching despite the unusual differences in their age, a lot more users skip potential perfect matches because of the same reason. The age-related stereotypes are changing, and thankfully so, but we still have a long way to go."

The seniors

While the app saw a surge in the number of seniors joining the dating club, there are still some hindrances that this group faces that the younger generation doesn't, according to the study. 36 percent of users between the ages of 40 and 50 revealed that they struggle more to find a compatible match than anyone below 35. They went ahead to say that there have been instances where the compatibility was off the charts, but they were rejected based on age. 41 percent of women from this age group explained how it is worse for women than for men.

Age preference

The findings of the study revealed that 45 percent of men exhibit a preference for women either younger or of a similar age to them, while 55 percent of women tend to match with men older than themselves. Additionally, it was observed that the ideal age gap for both men and women hovers around three to five years.

Examining preferences across different city tiers, about 33 percent of women in Tier 1 cities expressed more openness to dating younger men, and conversely, a similar percentage of men in Tier 1 cities were open to dating older women. However, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities displayed a more rigid outlook concerning age factors in dating, suggesting a split in dating preferences based on geographical locations and cultural nuances.

Evolution of dating norms across age groups

A significant 45 percent of participants, both male and female, aged between 20 and 26, expressed a desire for a more open-ended approach to dating. Rather than seeking a predetermined outcome, they are inclined towards experiencing love, navigating the intricacies of relationships, and ultimately determining if a lifelong commitment is in the cards. In contrast, those in the 30 to 40 age bracket are actively pursuing a life partner, showing a readiness to settle down.

The survey showed 19 percent of the younger age group cited this relaxed approach as a key reason for their preference to date within a similar age range. The older demographic, aged 30 to 40, demonstrates a more decisive and goal-oriented approach in their pursuit of a partner, while their younger counterparts tend to adopt a more easygoing stance.

Age-related stereotypes

32 percent of female users above 40 from Tier 2 and 3 expressed concerns about the societal pressures and judgments associated with dating in the later stages of life. Within this demographic, 26 percent highlighted the perception that engaging in dating automatically implies a readiness for marriage, a stereotype they find limiting; 11 percent also complained about how people instantly tag them as indecisive because they believe dating is casually exploring your options without the headache of commitment, especially in smaller cities.

Success stories

17 percent of men from Tier 1 and 2 cities are dating women older than them. The appeal lies in the maturity, kindness, and overall life stability that these women bring to the table. Conversely, 15 percent of women admitted to dating younger men at some point, yet only 8 percent reported sustaining a long-term relationship. The main challenge cited was a disparity in attitudes towards life and shared interests. This reveals that while initial attractions may exist, navigating the complexities of a lasting connection proves to be a nuanced challenge when age differences come into play.

