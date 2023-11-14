Why more number of young Indians are 'manifesting' the ideal partner

When it comes to dating, manifestation plays a pivotal role by delving into the subconscious aspects of an individual's desires rather than relying on spoken word

The rise in the use of 'manifestation' in dating app bios may be linked to the collective desire for intentional connections. Photo Courtesy: iStock

When it comes to dating, the manifestation process plays a pivotal role Manifestation is initiated, driven and controlled by its practitioner The risk associated with manifestation arises when there`s a plan in place but no action

Despite our reservations attached to ‘manifestation’ – the cosmic belief has found a footing among Gen Z and millennial dating pools. The "think it, get it" technique appears almost too idealistic but is emerging as a tool for intention-setting and self-fulfilment.