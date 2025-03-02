Women's Day 2025 | 62 pc Indian women seeking partners who offer stability and emotional consistency: Survey

With rising concerns over the cost of living, politics, climate change, and more, single women are seeking stability in all aspects of life—including romance

As we move through 2025, the dating world is witnessing a growing preference for compatibility, security and a shared vision for the future. In today’s fast-paced world, where things often seem uncertain or unpredictable, people are looking for something, or someone, that brings stability in their life. Women are leading this shift, setting new standards for modern relationships. According to the 2025 Dating Trends Report by Bumble, 6 in 10 (62 per cent) women in India say they are now seeking a partner who offers emotional consistency, reliability and clear life goals.

With rising concerns over the cost of living, politics, climate change, and more, single women are seeking stability in all aspects of life—including romance. From choosing emotionally consistent, reliable partners with clear life goals, to having deep conversations early, and making fewer compromises, this quality-over-quantity mindset helps people focus on what truly matters, leading to more fulfilling relationships.

Following this ‘future-proofing’ trend, 7 in 10 Indian women (70 per cent) are pushing for important topics to be discussed earlier than before, leading to candid conversations about budgeting, housing, climate change and job ambitions.

Jayesha Deokar, a Bumble user, said, “Dating used to feel like a guessing game, but now I’m upfront about what I want from the start. I’m looking for someone who is emotionally consistent and shares my long-term goals—no more wasting time on uncertainty. Future-proofing is a trend that really resonated with me and has helped me put into perspective what I really want out of a relationship.”

Further elaborating on this mindset, relationship expert Ruchi Ruuh shares, “In a world that feels chaotic, women are setting the tone and owning their own dating journeys, especially since they’re more likely to feel increasingly concerned about their future as compared to men, according to Bumble’s survey. Hence, we've observed that we’ve all had to get a bit more comfortable with having talks about big topics, earlier on. While having candid conversations about budgeting, housing, climate change and job ambitions might be intimidating a few dates in, it can be quite healthy to have these discussions from the start so you and your date can make sure that you’re on the same page for the important things, and the dating app’s insights say people are doing this more and more.”

