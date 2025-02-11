Whether romantic or platonic, this day is seen as a perfect time to make heartfelt commitments of love and trust to your loved ones

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Promise Day: Whatsapp messages, quotes and wishes to share on this special day x 00:00

Promise Day marks the fifth day of Valentine’s week celebrated on February 11. Whether romantic or platonic, this day is seen as a perfect time to make heartfelt commitments of love and trust to your loved ones. It is like a reminder of the importance of staying true to our words and relationships by standing by them through thick and thin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although its origins remain unclear, the gesture of making a promise has been a sign of love and loyalty across all cultures in history. The true meaning of this day stands in creating a base built on trust.

Here are five wishes you can send as you make a commitment

My love for you is timeless, just like the promises I make to you today and always. Happy Promise Day! I promise to fill your life with endless laughter, love, and happiness. Happy Promise Day! Through every laugh, every tear, and every adventure, I promise to be right by your side. Happy Promise Day! No matter where life takes us, I promise to always hold your hand and walk beside you. Promise to love, promise to care, promise to always be there.

Here are five quotes to make this occasion more memorable

“Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep.” - Anthony Hitt “Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future.” - Hannah Arendt "A promise is a cloud; fulfilment is the rain." – Theodore H. White "You don’t have to make a promise, just prove it every day." – Anonymous "Promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind." – Christian D. Larson

If you want to go the digital way by sending a heartfelt message on WhatsApp, here are some wishes you can send and pair it with cute emojis

I promise to cherish every moment with you. Because every second spent with you is a moment I never want to forget. Today, I promise to make memories worth cherishing for a lifetime. My heart makes a thousand promises just seeing you smile. Happy Promise Day! promise to treasure your dreams as my own. I promise to never forget how we started and to cherish every step of our journey. Happy Promise Day! I vow to fill your days with love, joy, and endless laughter.