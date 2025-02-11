Promise Day: Whatsapp messages, quotes and wishes to share on this special day

Whether romantic or platonic, this day is seen as a perfect time to make heartfelt commitments of love and trust to your loved ones
Pic/iStock
Promise Day marks the fifth day of Valentine’s week celebrated on February 11. Whether romantic or platonic, this day is seen as a perfect time to make heartfelt commitments of love and trust to your loved ones. It is like a reminder of the importance of staying true to our words and relationships by standing by them through thick and thin.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although its origins remain unclear, the gesture of making a promise has been a sign of love and loyalty across all cultures in history. The true meaning of this day stands in creating a base built on trust.
Here are five wishes you can send as you make a commitment
- My love for you is timeless, just like the promises I make to you today and always. Happy Promise Day!
- I promise to fill your life with endless laughter, love, and happiness. Happy Promise Day!
- Through every laugh, every tear, and every adventure, I promise to be right by your side. Happy Promise Day!
- No matter where life takes us, I promise to always hold your hand and walk beside you.
- Promise to love, promise to care, promise to always be there.
Here are five quotes to make this occasion more memorable
- “Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep.” - Anthony Hitt
- “Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future.” - Hannah Arendt
- "A promise is a cloud; fulfilment is the rain." – Theodore H. White
- "You don’t have to make a promise, just prove it every day." – Anonymous
- "Promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind." – Christian D. Larson
If you want to go the digital way by sending a heartfelt message on WhatsApp, here are some wishes you can send and pair it with cute emojis
- I promise to cherish every moment with you. Because every second spent with you is a moment I never want to forget.
- Today, I promise to make memories worth cherishing for a lifetime.
- My heart makes a thousand promises just seeing you smile. Happy Promise Day! promise to treasure your dreams as my own.
- I promise to never forget how we started and to cherish every step of our journey.
- Happy Promise Day! I vow to fill your days with love, joy, and endless laughter.