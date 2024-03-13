Breaking News
Report: Online flirting has become a common way of infidelity in the digital age
Report: Online flirting has become a common way of infidelity in the digital age

Updated on: 13 March,2024 12:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

here are many different ways to exhibit infidelity, and this study explores the subtleties of these ways. The focus shifted to platonic partnerships that involved passionate moments with someone other than the current spouse and were not part of an established couple

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
An emotionally charged issue, infidelity has long been the focus of close examination. Over time, the dynamics surrounding it have changed, making it more difficult to distinguish between personal preferences and societal norms.


Gleeden, a women-led discreet dating app, carried out a ground-breaking study on India's changing attitudes about marriage, infidelity, and cultural norms.


To explore the complexities, 1503 married Indians from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities between the ages of 25 and 50 were polled for the study. In addition to illuminating the shifting terrain, the results called into question accepted beliefs about faithfulness and love.


The study discovered a notable change in how Indian society views relationships. An increasing number of couples are embracing a new concept of relationships that allows for flexibility in exploring sexuality, rejecting the traditional constraints of monogamous partnerships. In contrast to popular belief, the study found that more than 60 per cent of Indians have tried out non-traditional dating strategies, such as swinging.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager of Gleeden, India asserts, "The Survey offers a fascinating window into the intricate realm of contemporary Indian relationships. It questions accepted wisdom and calls on society to consider the changing nature of love, commitment, and the quest for personal fulfilment. It also reflects the country's acceptance of individuality and personal autonomy. This viewpoint not only defies conventional wisdom and presents Indians as bold but also themes of love and self-expression.”

The report underscores three major significant findings that characterise infidelity:

Swingin' alone, yet not inside the box of relationships: There are many different ways to exhibit infidelity, and this study explores the subtleties of these ways. The focus shifted to platonic partnerships that involved passionate moments with someone other than the current spouse and were not part of an established couple. Remarkably, the survey discovered that 46 per cent of males tend to seek out these kinds of relationships, with differences among locations, including a noteworthy 52 per cent in Kolkata.

When virtual connections meet prohibited temptations: Online flirtation has become a common way of being unfaithful in the digital age. According to the report, 36 per cent of women and 35 per cent of men find virtual flirting appealing. There are clear regional differences in this behaviour, with 35 per cent of respondents from Kochi exhibiting it.

Dreaming of joyful decorruption: It became common and relatively innocuous to have fantasies about someone other than one's partner. According to the data, 33 per cent of men and 35 per cent of women have freely said that they have fantasies about someone other than their partners. Regional differences in behaviour, as those between Jaipur (28 per cent), and Ludhiana (37 per cent) provide fascinating insights into the various viewpoints on this facet of infidelity.

