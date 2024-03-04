This course provides reliable and authentic guidance about interpersonal consent to young adults in India

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Tinder partners with Yuvaa, introduces online course on consent for young adults in India x 00:00

Online dating app Tinder has launched a first-of-its-kind, online self-learning course, Let’s Talk Consent, focused on interpersonal consent in partnership with Yuvaa.

The course builds on Tinder's 'Let's Talk Consent' initiative, launched in 2021, which helped address the complexities of consent in relationships amongst young Indian adults. Over the last three years, Tinder has launched a readily accessible resource center, short films like 'Closure' and 'We Need To Talk,' and in-person consent and safe dating workshops for college students across 3 cities in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Yuvaa, a youth media organization in India, and available on Coursera, one of the global online learning platforms, this course provides reliable and authentic guidance about interpersonal consent to young adults in India.

The educational initiative is a step forward in facilitating learning about consent and safe dating as young adults in India begin their dating journey early on.

Also Read: Love gurus share tips to flirt like a pro and charm your special someone

Here are a few insights from a 2022 survey in the country that revealed,

65 per cent of young adults took steps to personally understand the concept of consent.

Six in 10 young adults were seeking more resources and safe spaces (both physical and online) on consent.

67 per cent of young adults advocated for the integration of comprehensive consent education in schools and colleges.

Also Read: How to know if you are ready for a serious relationship

“At Yuvaa, we meet tens of thousands of young people across India every year and dating and intimacy are among the topics they find hardest to speak about and navigate. Boundaries and consent are so personal but also so important - and with our collaborative effort on the Safe Dating Curriculum launched last year with Tinder, we have tried to take the conversation around consent directly to Gen Z in a way that they understand and resonate with. Now, this new online course provides practical strategies for both online and real-life interactions, emphasising safety, open communication, and mutual respect for personal boundaries,” said Kevin Lee, CEO, Yuvaa.

“Tinder has been one of the first dating apps in the online dating journey for countless young adults which makes it very important for us to support those dating to form healthy relationships from the outset. Consent has always been at Tinder’s core, starting with mutual matching, which requires both users to express interest before chatting, as well as our suite of trust and safety features. We reinforce these efforts through local educational initiatives such as 'Let's Talk Consent’. Collaborations with organisations like Yuvaa allow us to provide reliable information and guidance, empowering Tinder users to navigate dating with confidence and respect,” says Aahana Dhar, director of communications in India, Tinder.

Also Read: Jab ‘they’ met: What to do when you run into your ex?

This 90-minute multimedia course utilises surveys, assignments, and real-life examples to offer a nuanced understanding of consent in everyday situations. Five modules within the course cover:

• Understanding consent in interpersonal relationships.

• Setting and enforcing personal boundaries.

• Recognising signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships via red, green and grey flags.

• Navigating online and offline interactions with safety and respect

The Let's Talk Consent course is now available for enrollment on the Coursera website, and interested individuals can sign up to access the course at no cost.