People whether single or ready to express their feelings view this day as the ideal chance to take a risk and believe in love

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Valentine’s Day: Here are 13 iconic Gen-Z proposal ideas for Propose Day x 00:00

As Valentine’s day draws closer everyday is a celebration of love. And today is the second day of Valentine’s week which happens to be Propose day — where two people confess and make a commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're single and ready to express your feelings or in a relationship and seeking a romantic gesture, people view this day as the ideal chance to take a risk and believe in love. And if you don’t want to do it the OG way or are too scared to be upfront.

Here are 13 cool GenZ ideas for couples and singles to make today genuinely memorable!

1. Spotify storytelling: Create a custom playlist featuring songs that remind you of the person you love. In addition to expanding their taste, this makes them think of you each time they hear the song. Make a playlist where the song titles, when read in order, tell a story and end with the proposal. Example:

I Think I Like You – The Band CAMINO

Let’s Fall in Love for the Night – FINNEAS

You Are the Reason – Calum Scott

Will You Be Mine? – Zae France (or any custom message)

2. Unboxing video: Fill a box with heart-shaped balloons and tag a note that floats up saying, “Be Mine?” when they open it. Perfect for a insta reel-worthy unboxing moment.

3. Pinterest vision board: Create a digital or physical vision board of your future together which has cute aesthetic pictures, your favorite moments, dream travel spots. And put the title as ‘Future Goal’.

4. A long text: In a world of texts and DMs, you can curate a heartfelt text message professing your love for the other that will leave a lasting impression.

5. LED lights: Set up LED lights in a room spelling “Will You Be Mine?” Perfect for those aesthetic vibes Gen Z loves.

6. Polaroid scrapbook: Create a scrapbook filled with Polaroids and cute captions documenting your journey together. End the book with “Will You Be My Valentine?” on the last page.

7. Pizza proposal: Order their favorite pizza and have the inside lid of the box say, “Will you be my Valentine?”

8. Movie night: Invite them for a cozy movie night and in between the movie, play a short custom video where you propose.

9. Photobooth proposal: Take them to a photo booth, and during the last shot, hold up a sign that asks, “Will you be my Valentine?” A printed memory to keep forever.

10. Emoji proposal: Text them a message using only emojis (hearts, roses, rings) that they have to decode. Make sure the final meaning is super sweet and converse your final question.

11. Instagram reel: Post an interactive reel or carousel that’s a mini love story of your relationship, ending with the big question. Hitting them right in the feels!

12. Outdoor proposal: After a little walk to see the sunset, nothing compares to a well-crafted proposal in a picturesque outdoor setting.

13. Small picnic proposal: Prepare a small picnic set-up by the beach or garden with florals, a vintage basket, handwritten letters and snacks and wait for the perfect moment to pop the question.