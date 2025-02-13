As millions turn to dating apps, social media, and messaging platforms to find love, a new McAfee India research reveals an alarming rise in AI-driven romance scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake deception

The rise of the AI-powered fauxmance

While online dating has become a popular method for meeting potential romantic partners., the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in this realm has brought about new challenges.

61 per cent think it’s possible for people to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot. Approximately half (51 per cent) reported that they or someone they know have been approached by an AI chatbot posing as a real person on a dating platform or social media. This has raised concerns about emotional vulnerabilities, with 38% believing that forming an emotional bond with an AI chatbot increases susceptibility to scams.

"Online dating has indeed revolutionised our approach to forging connections with potential partners. However, our survey highlights that it comes with its own set of challenges. 84 per cent of Indians say online dating scams including deepfake audio, video, and imagery, and text and email scam messages, have impacted their ability to trust potential matches. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, it's crucial to remain vigilant and continually educate ourselves about the ever-evolving online scams.” highlights Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of engineering, McAfee.

The online romance boom

In today's digital dating scene, Indians prefer social media platforms over dating apps or websites to connect with potential romantic partners, with Instagram (85 per cent) leading, followed by Snapchat (46 per cent), WhatsApp (55 per cent), and Telegram (50 per cent). Among dating apps, Tinder (61 per cent) is the most popular, followed by Facebook dating (36 per cent), Bumble (33 per cent), and Match (23 per cent). As more people search for love online, the risk of scams rises, with scammers using fake profiles and AI-driven deceptions to target unsuspecting online love seekers.

Scammers impersonating famous personalities

Social media has become a common platform for scams involving impersonation of celebrities or well-known figures. 42 per cent of individuals reported that they or someone they know has been approached on social media by someone claiming to be a celebrity or a well-known figure. These impersonators often engage targets through fan-based interactions, creating a sense of authenticity and trust.

The impact of falling for such a “celebrity” scam can be severe. Of those who fell for it or knew someone who did, 47 per cent experienced financial loss, 48 per cent lost personal information leading to potential identity theft, and 56 per cent experienced emotional distress. Many have faced scams where they were offered fake chances to meet or collaborate, romantic interest, expensive giveaways, and VIP passes.

Online romance scamiverse:

Real v/s what’s fake

69 per cent of Indians say they’ve come across “fake profiles” and/or photos that look AI-generated on dating websites or apps, or on social media. This includes 34 per cent who’ve seen these on mainstream dating platforms (for example, Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Match, Hinge, Happn), 54% on social media platforms (for example, Facebook, Instagram, X / Twitter), 21 per cent on specialised dating platforms (for example, Facebook Dating, Bumble), 15 per cent on chat forums or communities (for example, Reddit, Quora, various gaming platforms), and 12 per cent on professional networking platforms like LinkedIn.

While 34 per cent have had the misfortune of interacting with a scammer disguised as a romantic prospect, 28 per cent of individuals found themselves conversing with what they believed was a potential love interest, only to later discover it was an AI-generated bot.

Financial loss

A significant 70 per cent of people have either been scammed out of money, valuables, other assets, or been pressured to buy gifts or send money by someone they met online. These scams are not limited to one platform; they are prevalent across social media (42 per cent), dating apps (19 per cent), and text or email (19 per cent).

Victims were scammed or asked for an average of Rs 3,64,939, with 32 per cent unable to recover their losses, highlighting the financial risks of online interactions and the need for vigilance.

How to stay safe while looking for love online

With online romance scams on the rise, McAfee urges daters to be extra cautious and offers the following advice:

1. Question too-good-to-be-true matches – If someone avoids video calls, moves conversations off-platform quickly, or declares love too soon, proceed with caution.

2. Verify their identity – Reverse image search profile pictures and check social media activity to confirm if they are who they claim to be.

3. Protect personal information – Scammers use small details like birthdays or pet names to guess passwords and commit identity theft.

4. Never send money or gifts – No legitimate romantic partner should ever ask for financial assistance.

5. Use online protection tools – Tools like McAfee Scam Protection can detect and block suspicious messages, phishing attempts, and AI-generated fraud in real time.