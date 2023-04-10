5 kid-friendly international destinations to visit this summer

This summer vacation, surprise your kids with an international trip to these five countries and elevate their experience of traveling

Planning a kid-friendly itinerary, especially for international travel might seem scary and daunting at first, but it's a lot of fun once you take the first step towards it. While you can travel to any country with your kids, there are some countries that are especially kid-friendly due to the amenities they offer.

Amenities such as kids' clubs, kid-friendly attractions, a wide variety of food for fussy eaters, and stroller-friendly walkways are some of the things which make a country seem more attractive for kids than others.

This summer vacation, surprise your kids with an international trip to these five countries:

Singapore: With loads of fun activities and vibrant places to visit, Singapore is an ideal travel destination for kids. It is extremely safe, public transport such as cabs and buses are affordable, and it offers many child-friendly attractions such as the Singapore Zoo, Sentosa Island, and Changi Jurassic Mile.

Lapland: Located in Finland, it is also known as the land of Magical Natural Phenomena, or Santa Claus's hometown (yes, you heard us right!). It looks literally like a land out of a fairy tale! Kids can meet the 'real' Santa Claus, play in snow-laden forests, and even feed baby reindeer (baby Rudolph maybe?). It also offers plenty of options for parents to enjoy - watch the Northern Lights, Midnight Sun, and stay in an igloo among others.

Bali: One of the most popular tourist destinations, Bali is famous for its beaches, temples, and the wide variety of sports it offers. To have a relaxing vacation, choose a hotel with kids' clubs and a wide range of food options. Take your kids to the Bali Zoo, Waterbom Waterpark, and Ubud Monkey Forest, and soak in the flora and fauna.

Australia: Australia's diverse cities and natural landscapes have something for everyone - from young adventurers and teen beach-seekers to culture-craving grown-ups and foodies of all ages. Visit the Grampians if you want a taste of adventure, roam around Sydney and go to National Dinosaur Museum, explore the Gold Coast, go snorkeling at The Great Barrier Reef, and see kangaroos and koala bears.

Europe: Choosing the proper destination is key to having a fun time in Europe. You can go to Barcelona, Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik and see the Lisbon Oceanarium, The Blue Planet, and Tivoli Gardens Amusement Park among others.

Keep this checklist handy while planning your international trip:

Research, research, and research: It is important to plan everything to avoid last-minute hiccups, including the weather of the country you want to visit, the political climate, attractions, adventure activities, entry fees to the transport cost, the accommodation the eateries, the laws to the safety regulations, and the culture to the locals.

Keep your travel-related documents in one place: These include a passport, visa, international driving license, travel maps, flight tickets, travel insurance, and medical prescriptions, if any.

Check in with the Indian Embassy and register yourself: To be safe in a foreign land while far from home should be one of the most important things on your checklist. As soon as you land, get yourself registered at the Indian Embassy to ensure your safety, especially in case of an emergency.

Pack all your essentials: These are the items that you require on a day-to-day basis such as mobile chargers, USB cables, electronic gadgets, power banks, and first-aid kit among others.

Get an affordable mobile plan: The three telecom operators in India - Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer International Roaming plans which will allow you to stay connected with everyone seamlessly while avoiding a hefty mobile bill.

