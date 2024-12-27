From the loss of green cover to the rapid urbanisation of its quaint villages, from overpriced real estate to road incidents, Goans are increasingly being subjected to the perils of overtourism. As you plan your vacation to the coastal paradise, Goans urge tourists to be conscious of the impact of their brief journeys by sharing an etiquette guide

It’s that time of the year when you are flooded with messages about planning a Goa trip. Known for its nightlife and beaches, the coastal paradise sees a surge in tourists in December, especially between Christmas and NYE. What seems to be an innocent getaway to visitors, often turns into a week-long ruckus for Goans who are increasingly being subjected to the perils of overtourism. Excessive noise, littering, and drunk driving are some of the issues exacerbated during the peak season as a chunk of tourists mistake Goa for an adult amusement park where ‘anything goes’ instead of a residential place that commands respect.



Major cities such as Barcelona, and Venice have implemented tourist taxes, and regulations on short-term rentals to combat the global problem, but many Indian cities continue to be subjected to the unrestrained impact of mass tourism. While the satisfaction level of visitors varies, facts remain. Has the Goan landscape changed beyond recognition in the last decade? Yes. Has noise pollution increased? Yes. Have many local establishments been forced to shut down? Yes.



Each visitor can take steps to minimise the environmental impact of their travels and indulge in behaviours that can contribute to sustainable practices while respecting the local culture and environment. We asked Goans, who have lived in the coastal paradise for generations, to share an etiquette guide for tourists who wish to travel responsibly and make conscious choices. If you have at any point in time sworn your allegiance to Goa, then please pay close attention to the beings who will continue to live there, years beyond you’ve left. It is time to love and respect Goa for not what we perceive it to be, but for what it is.



1. Embrace sustainable practices

The natural beauty of Goa draws many tourists from congested cities around the year. We must ensure we minimise the environmental impact of our travels. “Tourists should be responsible, and attempt to minimise their carbon footprint. This can be done by rejecting single-use plastics and carrying a refillable water bottle, refusing plastic straws, not having linen changed every day, and staying in hotels that provide liquid toiletries in refillable packs,” says Jack Sukhija, president, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa.



The discarding of uncontrolled plastics, breaking of glass bottles on beaches, and littering across natural hotspots are commonplace issues in Goa today. Even in places where you may not spot a dustbin, please refrain from littering, and carry your trash back to where it can be disposed of safely. Instead of using private transfers to/from the airport, guests can check if their hotels provide shared transfers as well.



2. Respect privacy

The ancient proverb of ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans do’ holds but seems to be forgotten in Goa, poses Sanjeev Sardesai, esteemed heritage promoter and founder of Hands-on-Historians. Observing and respecting the local customs and traditions of Goa should follow the basic tenet of decency, but is often compromised. “Observing the behavioural attitude of fellow Indians and foreigners, this adage seems to vanish in oblivion in Goa. Honour and respect towards local culture are not seen in visitors, in general here. For Goan families, privacy is a sacrosanct priority and no one must intrude on the same, as is happening in Fontainhas,” he shares.



Many tourists seem to forget that while the Fontainhas in Panjim is a vibrant neighbourhood lined with colonial gems, it is also where families reside. “Respecting the privacy of the local community as well their sentiments should be the default behaviour,” believes Panjim resident Sukhija. While it is okay to walk along the beautiful narrow streets, tourists should be conscious of not entering and peeking into private spaces.



Sardesai concludes, “The ethos of our country Atithi Devo Bhava cannot be expected to be one-sided, and needs to be reciprocated by the atithis. If visitors behave like visitors, and respect the customs and traditions, the question of negativity towards them, by locals would not arise!”

3. Support local businesses

One of the most central aspects of sustainable tourism is supporting local businesses. Aakash Madgavkar, vice president (North Goa) of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, lists five ways that tourists can support locals:



Inquire directly with local businesses: Get information and make purchases directly from local vendors rather than relying on third-party sources. This will ensure you get correct information and reliance on larger vendors will reduce.



Provide constructive feedback: Share your experiences (both positive and negative) directly with the businesses you interact with. Instead of online reviews, consider sharing on-the-spot feedback, which will aid in the swift resolution of issues, and improve your experience in real-time.



Spread the word: While we are often quick to share our negative experiences, recommend authentic local businesses to other travellers through word-of-mouth and detailed online reviews.

Heritage local stays: For those seeking an immersive experience, look into the varied heritage stays across Goa which offer a glimpse into the lives of locals.



4. Mindful consumption

A Goan vacation is seldom without an indulgent night out traversing award-winning bars and busy venues. While the mindset in Goa of tourists coincides with ‘anything goes’, please be mindful of alcohol consumption and its potential impact on your behaviour and safety. “Visitors have created many falsified myths related to Goans, and their relation with alcohol - thanks to Bollywood! Abusive behaviours under the influence of alcohol and drugs in public are just the tip of the problematic iceberg, faced by a Goan from tourists. Many tourists visiting Goa for a short time, act as though they own Goa, and throw laws to the wind,” says Sardesai. Tourists must ensure that they abide by local rules and regulations so excessive noise is not created and nobody is subjected to harassment.



The hospitality veteran pushes for a bold positive change, “Backed by effective and strong-spine action by policy-makers and players in the hospitality industry, an aggressive change in the narrative of Goa is the need of the hour.” He further highlights the dangerous issue of drunk driving across Goa, “Overindulgence has tragically translated as bad statistics of increasing road fatalities and cases of road rage by tourists in rental car and bike accidents, all over Goa.” Drinking and driving is an accident waiting to happen, please opt for using taxis, or have a designated driver among your group who can ensure the safety of all on the streets.



5. Give Goan cuisine a try

As Goa evolves into one of the premier gastronomy hubs of the country, countless eateries open each year aiming to serve the growing number of tourists. “To cater to the demands of tourists, a variety of restaurants have sprung up across Goa. If you look at their menus, you will hardly find Goan delicacies because many tourists stick to the kind of food they eat at home, or are used to. The lopsided demand has affected several old establishments that are struggling to survive amidst heightened competition from bigger hospitality players. In recent years, many have changed their menus, and the flavour profiles of dishes to serve tourists,” says techie Shalakha Shetye Saudagar.



The Margao native tells us that several dishes she grew up eating are slowly vanishing from menus, and wishes tourists would be open to trying Goan food beyond the fish thaali. “Historically, Goa has been home to multiple communities who have intermingled. The rich local cuisine is not limited to seafood, but also includes a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes which the tourists can try,” she suggests.



6. Experience Goa beyond beaches

People yearn to be loved for all their complexities, and layers of beauty—places are no different. While Goan beaches attract tourists, locals like Saudagar urge tourists to look at the year-round cultural experiences that the state has to offer. “From local celebrations including Carnival (February) and Sao Joao (June) to interdisciplinary festivals like the Serendipity Arts Festival (December), Goa has year-round festivities that will help tourists understand and appreciate local culture,” she poses. Engaging respectfully with locals will help foster positive relationships, and will allow you to dispel negative stereotypes about Goans.

Tourists can also explore numerous historical and religious sites, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus which is a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site.



7. Appreciate ‘Susegad’

Goa is synonymous with a relaxed pace of life, this is rooted in a concept called ‘susegad’ which comes from the Portuguese word, ‘sussegado’ meaning quiet. Sardesai explains, “Goa and its people are known for its ‘sussegado’ lifestyle - it means Goans are content and happy with what they have. Overzealous greed was alien to them and overdoing anything, was unheard of.”



Consider this to be more of a pro-tip than a guideline, when in Goa: Slow down and enjoy the leisurely pace of life. Embrace the relaxed Goan lifestyle and avoid rushing or over-scheduling your trip.