Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Agra Bhutans Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal

Agra: Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:11 PM IST  |  Agra
PTI |

Top

The Queen Mother was accompanied by members of the Bhutanese royal family

Agra: Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal

Bhutan’s queen mother Tshering Yangdon during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Agra: Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal
x
00:00

Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon on Tuesday visited the Taj Mahal.


The Queen Mother was accompanied by members of the Bhutanese royal family. They spent an hour-and-a-half inside the monument and participated in an extensive photo session.


Tour guide Shamshuddin, who accompanied the Bhutanese royal family during their visit, said, "The Queen Mother had visited the Taj Mahal 30 years ago. This is her second visit."


"During this visit, she once again learned about the history of the Taj Mahal. Members of the royal family also asked several questions about the monument, including details about its construction and inlay work," he said.

Syed Arib Ahmed, ACP for Taj Security, said, "The visit by the Bhutanese royal family was planned under protocol."

"The royal family visited the Taj Mahal safely amidst tight security. Personnel from the Tourism Police Station and Taj Security Police along with several other police officers were deployed," Ahmed said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taj mahal agra bhutan india culture travel lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK