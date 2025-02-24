A recent survey by Agoda highlights key insights into the preferences of young Indian travelers aged 18-27, shedding light on how they are setting the stage for future generations

Digital travel platform Agoda shares the top five travel habits of India’s Gen Z, revealing a generation that finds inspiration in the digital realm, embraces spontaneity, and values shared experiences. A recent survey by Agoda highlights key insights into the preferences of young Indian travelers aged 18-27, shedding light on how they are setting the stage for future generations.

Beaches take a narrow lead, but the debate continues: Agoda’s survey reveals that beach getaways and island retreats are the preferred choice for the young generation. While the allure of the Himalayas remains, the ocean wins by a narrow margin, with 26 per cent of Gen Z respondents preferring beaches compared to 25 per cent who favor mountains for their adventures. Millennials in India are more in favor for beach holidays, with 29 per cent choosing serene beaches versus 18 per cent preferring mountains.

Social media is the new travel guide: Gen Z is taking to social media for travel inspiration, with Instagram emerging as their go-to source (28 per cent). For this generation, digital platforms and tools like Google searches (20 per cent), travel blogs or vlogs (13 per cent), and travel apps (8 per cent) play a crucial role in shaping their travel decisions. However, despite the dominance of these digital sources, nearly 15 per cent of Gen Z in India still rely on recommendations from friends and family.

Spontaneous spirit: Last-minute bookings on the rise Gen Z embraces the thrill of spontaneity, booking flights and accommodations at the last minute more than any other generation. Over 30 per cent of Gen Z travelers book their flights less than a week in advance, and 44 per cent make last-minute hotel bookings, showcasing their flexible and adventurous approach to travel.

Traveling in tandem: Partnered adventures take the lead For Indian Gen Z, travel is a shared experience, with 41 per cent preferring to explore the world with a partner. Group trips with friends (23 per cent) and family vacations (11 per cent) also rank high, underscoring the importance of connection and companionship in their journeys. This marks a generational shift from Millennials, who prioritize family trips over other travel styles.

Cost-conscious journeys: Spending habits align across generations budget-friendly travel is key for Gen Z, with 64 per cent aiming to keep their accommodation costs under ~INR 4,200 per person per night and 24 per cent willing to spend ~INR 4,200-8,400 per night. Millennials follow closely, with 52 per cent sharing similar spending habits. This approach reflects a preference for value-driven travel, where younger generations prioritize experiences over luxury.

Krishna Rathi, senior country director for India subcontinent and MEA at Agoda, shares, “Gen Z travelers in India embrace spontaneity, seek special experiences, and use digital platforms for inspiration. At Agoda, we are committed to providing them with the best deals across accommodations, flights, and activities, ensuring every trip is accessible, seamless, and affordable for this new generation of explorers.”