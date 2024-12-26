Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Are you celebrating Christmas in Illinois Here are five exciting events to indulge in

Are you celebrating Christmas in Illinois? Here are five exciting events to indulge in

Updated on: 26 December,2024 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tourists can not only witness the Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon in Chicago but also see the East Peoria’s Festival of Lights in Central Illinois among other destinations

Are you celebrating Christmas in Illinois? Here are five exciting events to indulge in

Stay in your car for the drive-through light display in East Peoria’s Festival of Lights through January 5. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Are you celebrating Christmas in Illinois? Here are five exciting events to indulge in
x
00:00

Illinois hosts a series of exciting events during Christmas and the holiday season ushering in one of the most magical times of the year.


Chicago


Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon
If you want to put a smile on the kids' faces, rent ice skates and cruise around Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon. The winding path next to Millennium Park offers the majestic skyline as a backdrop, and the rink is even open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.


Northern Illinois

Festival of Lights Parade at Downtown Crystal Lake
In Crystal Lake, the holiday season truly begins with the Festival of Lights Parade. Crowds gather to watch as bright, cheerful floats and twinkling lights bring the streets to life, filling the town with joy and kicking off the season in the most magical way.

Western Illinois

Galena Cellars Nouveau Weekend 
Every year, Galena Cellars Vineyard celebrates its latest vintages with a party hosted at its flagship store in downtown Galena. The town gets into it, too, with a full parade down Galena's Historic Main Street. 

Central Illinois

East Peoria’s Festival of Lights
Stay in your car for the drive-through light display in East Peoria’s Festival of Lights through January 5, a 35-year tradition with giant animated displays, including a 160-foot-long steam engine train. If you are lucky, you might see Santa, who occasionally drops by.

Southern Illinois

Way of Lights
Spirited and spectacular, the Way of Lights display, which spans over a mile in Belleville, offers a unique way to experience the Christmas story. Beyond the lights, you will find a variety of displays and activities, including choir performances, a Christmas tree, a Lego Block Display, camel rides, and a petting zoo through December 31.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america USA Lifestyle news travel news travel chicago

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK