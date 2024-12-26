Tourists can not only witness the Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon in Chicago but also see the East Peoria’s Festival of Lights in Central Illinois among other destinations

Illinois hosts a series of exciting events during Christmas and the holiday season ushering in one of the most magical times of the year.

Chicago

Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon

If you want to put a smile on the kids' faces, rent ice skates and cruise around Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon. The winding path next to Millennium Park offers the majestic skyline as a backdrop, and the rink is even open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Northern Illinois

Festival of Lights Parade at Downtown Crystal Lake

In Crystal Lake, the holiday season truly begins with the Festival of Lights Parade. Crowds gather to watch as bright, cheerful floats and twinkling lights bring the streets to life, filling the town with joy and kicking off the season in the most magical way.

Western Illinois

Galena Cellars Nouveau Weekend

Every year, Galena Cellars Vineyard celebrates its latest vintages with a party hosted at its flagship store in downtown Galena. The town gets into it, too, with a full parade down Galena's Historic Main Street.

Central Illinois

East Peoria’s Festival of Lights

Stay in your car for the drive-through light display in East Peoria’s Festival of Lights through January 5, a 35-year tradition with giant animated displays, including a 160-foot-long steam engine train. If you are lucky, you might see Santa, who occasionally drops by.

Southern Illinois

Way of Lights

Spirited and spectacular, the Way of Lights display, which spans over a mile in Belleville, offers a unique way to experience the Christmas story. Beyond the lights, you will find a variety of displays and activities, including choir performances, a Christmas tree, a Lego Block Display, camel rides, and a petting zoo through December 31.