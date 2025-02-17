Disney Cruise Line reveals an array of new, immersive experiences coming to Disney Adventure

The Disney Adventure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 15 from Singapore. Guests can book new sail dates between April and September 2026

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled a series of new and incredible experiences coming to the Disney Adventure, including several ﬁrsts for the ﬂeet, giving guests even more reasons to book and enjoy a magical vacation at sea.



More beloved Disney stories and characters will come to life on the Disney Adventure through Marvel Style Studio that makes its Disney Cruise Line debut, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, and Royal Society for Friendship and Tea. In another ﬁrst for the ﬂeet, Duﬀy and Friends will appear onboard through a series of delightful retail and entertainment experiences, including the brand-new show “Duﬀy and The Friend Ship".



The Disney Adventure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 15 from Singapore. Guests can book new sail dates between April and September 2026 directly from the Disney Cruise Line website, through the Disney Cruise Line contact center, or with their preferred travel agents.



A World of Possibilities for Everyone Onboard A ﬁrst for Disney Cruise Line, guests aboard the Disney Adventure will celebrate fan-favorite Super Heroes with Marvel-inspired hair, makeup and clothing options at Marvel Style Studio. Children and adults alike will revel in the opportunity to be styled like icons from the Marvel Universe — including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Thor — through a range of styling packages. At select Bmes throughout the cruise, the sleek salon will transform into an adults-only lounge with bookable beverage tasting experiences.



At Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will provide an enchanted salon experience catered to younger guests aged 3 to 12. With options ranging from elegant royalty to adventurous sea captains, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will oﬀer magical transformations with a variety of costumes, from shining knights to favorite Disney princesses, including a variety of long-sleeved dress options, hairstyling, makeup and accessories. In addition to the ballroom-themed styling area, costume display and changing rooms, there will be a bookable private photo experience, perfect for capturing lifelong memories of young royals in their regal new looks.



At the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, kids aged 3 to 12 will be cordially invited to a charming royal tea party with favorite Disney Princesses. New “society members” will enjoy an enchanting afternoon of scrumptious treats, captivating storytelling and whimsical music while learning about the society’s values of kindness, bravery and determination. The Royal Society for Friendship and Tea will take place in the Hollywood Spotlight Club and will be the perfect place for magical meetings with old friends and new. When the delightful afternoon ends, guests will take home oﬃcial society membership keepsakes.



Unforgettable Character Encounters Await Each Guest In another ﬁrst for Disney Cruise Line, fans of Duﬀy and Friends will be delighted to ﬁnd the beloved characters onboard the Disney Adventure, including a brand-new stage show, special encounters, a retail location, and more. As the story goes, Duﬀy the Disney Bear is Mickey Mouse’s very own teddy bear which Minnie Mouse made and gave him, so Mickey would always have a friend by his side.



On the Disney Adventure, a brand-new stage show at the Disney Imagination Garden, “Duﬀy and The Friend Ship,” will bring guests on a journey ﬁlled with joy, inspiration and original new songs. Guided by the seagull Tippy Blue, Duﬀy and Friends will set oﬀ on an imaginary voyage to explore the seas on a charming adventure. Guests will also be able to meet and take photos with Duﬀy and his friends and bring home memories of their favorite friends at the Duﬀy and Friends Shop. In the Duﬀy and Friends Discovery Quest, the journey begins at the Duﬀy and Friends Shop, where guests can purchase a discovery guide. Guests will follow the clues to help Duﬀy and his friends ﬁnd their missing items at diﬀerent locations across the Disney Adventure. After all of the items are found, guests can return to the shop, where a special commemorative gift awaits.



In the all-new, action-packed show, “Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen,” guests will be encouraged to dress up in their best pirate ﬁnery before joining the adventure, to aid Captain Jack and his band of pirates as they battle with an ink-squirting giant squid and hunt for rare, dazzling treasure. This show will take place on the Disney Imagination Garden’s open-air Garden Stage.



The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s ﬁrst ship to homeport in Asia. It will sail on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only days at sea and something for everyone to enjoy onboard.

