Etihad Airways and Chennai Super Kings unveil striking new livery for fans worldwide

The aircraft will serve on Etihad’s short haul routes and the inaugural flight will take place in December to CSK’s home base in Chennai

In February, Etihad became official sponsor of the Indian Premier League team, CSK, for the 2024 season. Photo Courtesy: Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has revealed a brand new livery featuring the colours and branding of its partner, Indian cricket club Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2025 season.

The aircraft, which is the first Airbus A320neo to be operated by a UAE carrier and 20 per cent more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, will serve on Etihad’s short haul routes. The aircraft’s inaugural flight will take place in December to CSK’s home base in Chennai, delighting the millions of fans visiting and residing in the city.

Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to once again demonstrate our commitment to the Indian market and celebrate our partnership with CSK with this stunning new livery in the bold yellow and blue colours of the Chennai Super Kings. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with CSK and the joy that cricket brings to so many people around the world."

“With our rapidly expanding global network, we are able to showcase the CSK special livery to millions of people in destinations wide and far, and bring more fans globally to the game we love and enjoy,” he added.

In February, Etihad became official sponsor of the Indian Premier League team, CSK, for the 2024 season, with a special ceremony launching the partnership held in Chennai and attended by thousands of fans. Etihad has since brought the partnership to life at matches with engaging fan experiences and activations, including distributing bespoke whistles in the shape of aircraft for fans to cheer on the players in the traditional CSK style ‘whistle podu’.

Etihad operates 181 flights per week to 11 Indian cities, connecting Indian guests to a wide range of destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. In 2024, the airline launched new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, as well as the ‘pink city’ of Jaipur and added frequencies to key gateways of Mumbai and Delhi.

In September, the UAE carrier celebrated 20 years of flying to India with a red-carpet event at the Ice Factory Bellard Estate in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others.

Etihad’s special liveries

As well as its signature ‘facets’ tailfin, Etihad boasts a number of special liveries celebrating its global partnerships, including Manchester City FC in the club’s signature blue and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrating the last race of the season which takes place annually in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, Etihad also unveiled a Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi livery featuring the famous DC Superheroes and Looney Tunes characters, and most recently a unique 20th anniversary livery on an Airbus A321neo which features a line-art drawing of the famous landmarks of the Abu Dhabi skyline.