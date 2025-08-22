While some of the most popular destinations in the country are crowded during this time of the year, there are others, that are lesser-known, or only popular among locals

The monsoon transforms India into a lush green wonderland, with misty hills, roaring waterfalls, and tranquil trails. While some of the most popular destinations in the country are crowded during this time of the year, there are others, that are lesser-known, or only popular among locals. Luckily, there is one in almost every other state in the country, so Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel has made it easier with a 10 of the most enjoyable ones that are hidden and truly come alive in the rains — perfect escapes for families, couples, and adventure seekers.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Nicknamed the Cherrapunji of the South, Agumbe is a rainforest wonderland. With its misty sunsets, glistening waterfalls, and thick green canopies, this biodiversity hotspot is at its magical best during the rains.

Best time to visit: June to September

Things to do: Trek to Barkana and Onake Abbi Falls, visit the Agumbe Sunset Point, and explore rainforest trails.

Athirapally, Kerala

Known as the Niagara of India, Athirapally Falls is a breathtaking sight in monsoon. Surrounded by lush forests, the roaring cascade turns into a thundering spectacle, making it a must-visit for nature lovers and photographers.

Best time to visit: July to October

Things to do: Enjoy the view from Athirapally and Vazhachal Falls, walk through Sholayar forests, and spot exotic birds.

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

A serene retreat tucked in the Sahyadris, Bhandardara is where monsoon works its charm. Watch the Wilson Dam overflow, trek to foggy peaks, or marvel at Randha Falls in full force—perfect for those seeking peace with a dash of adventure.

Best time to visit: July to September

Things to do: Visit Arthur Lake and Wilson Dam, trek to Ratangad Fort, and admire Randha Falls.

Netarhat, Jharkhand

Perched on the Chotanagpur Plateau, Netarhat is often called the “Queen of Chotanagpur.” With rolling hills, dense sal forests, and dreamy monsoon sunsets, this offbeat destination is an untouched jewel waiting to be explored.

Best time to visit: August to October

Things to do: Watch the sunrise at Magnolia Point, walk through pine and sal forests, and picnic by Upper Ghaghri Falls.

Saputara, Gujarat

Gujarat’s only hill station wears a veil of mist during the monsoon. Its shimmering lake, ropeway rides through clouds, and green trekking trails make it an ideal rainy-day retreat for families and nature lovers alike.

Best time to visit: July to September

Things to do: Try boating on Saputara Lake, ride the ropeway, and trek to Gira Waterfalls.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Remote yet enchanting, Tawang is a Himalayan treasure where spirituality meets natural beauty. With monasteries shrouded in mist, emerald lakes, and drifting monsoon clouds, it feels like stepping into another world.

Best time to visit: July to early September

Things to do: Visit Tawang Monastery, explore Sela Pass and Shonga-tser Lake, and enjoy the valley views.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Celebrated as Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong is pure monsoon magic. Living root bridges glisten fresh, waterfalls gush in full glory, and flower-lined lanes make it a fairytale escape straight out of nature’s playbook.

Best time to visit: June to September

Things to do: Walk across the living root bridge, trek to Dawki River, and visit Sky View Point for sweeping vistas.

Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Fondly called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is a tiny village tucked high in the Eastern Ghats. With misty mornings, coffee plantations, and streams swelling with rain, it’s the perfect hideaway for couples and nature seekers.

Best time to visit: July to September

Things to do: Stroll through coffee plantations, trek nearby hills, and enjoy village stays in the clouds.

Durshet, Maharashtra

Just a short drive from Mumbai and Pune, Durshet is a monsoon paradise for adventurers. Nestled amid forests and waterfalls, it offers lush trekking paths, birdwatching, and outdoor activities. There are many resorts there set against a scenic green backdrop and perfect for families and groups seeking a refreshing escape in the rains.

Best time to visit: July to September

Things to do: Go zip-lining and rappelling, trek to waterfalls, or try birdwatching and nature trails at the lodge.

Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu

Tucked away in the Eastern Ghats, Kolli Hills is one of Tamil Nadu’s best-kept secrets. Known for its 70 hairpin bends, misty viewpoints, and the stunning Agaya Gangai waterfalls, the region is at its most enchanting during the monsoon.

Best time to visit: August to October

Things to do: Trek to Agaya Gangai Falls, visit Arapaleeswarar Temple, and enjoy spice plantation walks.