Addressing a press conference at Calangute in North Goa, BJP MLA Michael Lobo said the government alone cannot be blamed if fewer foreigners visit the coastal state as all stakeholders are equally responsible. He rued that Goans have rented their beach shacks to businessmen from other places

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Goa MLA blames sale of vada pav, idli-sambar for 'decline' in international tourists in the state x 00:00

The sale of idli-sambar in beach shacks is causing a 'decline' in international tourist footfall in Goa, claimed BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Calangute in North Goa, Lobo said the government alone cannot be blamed if fewer foreigners visit the coastal state as all stakeholders are equally responsible.

Lobo rued that Goans have rented their beach shacks to businessmen from other places.

Some people from Bengaluru are serving 'vada pav' in the shacks, some are selling idli-sambar. (That's why) International tourism has been declining in the state for the past two years," he said.

The legislator, however, did not elaborate on how the popular South Indian breakfast dish is affecting tourism in his state.

There is a hue and cry because of the drop in tourist numbers. In the coastal belt, be it North or South, there has been a sharp fall in the arrival of foreign visitors. A lot of factors are responsible for this, Lobo said.

Everyone, as stakeholders, should bear the responsibility of it, he said.

Lobo said some foreigners visit Goa every year, but younger tourists from abroad are going away from the state.

The tourism department and other stakeholders should hold a joint meeting and study the reasons why foreign tourists are not ready to come to Goa, he said.

Lobo said because of the war, Russian and Ukrainian tourists have stopped coming to Goa. The tourists from former USSR countries have stopped visiting Goa, he said.

The MLA said the state should sort out the crucial issues concerning tourism, including differences between the cab aggregators and local tourist taxi operators.

If we don't put a system in place, we will see dark days in the tourism sector, he cautioned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.